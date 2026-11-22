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Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, and Bishop of Sokoto, Rev. Matthew Kukah, have said that public trust, political accountability and responsible communication would determine the credibility of the country’s democratic process ahead of the 2027 elections.

They stated this at a public symposium in Abuja, organised by The Kukah Centre (TKC) and the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), co-funded by the European Union under its Support for Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN) Programme, with the theme ‘Political Communication, Election Security and the Future of Nigerian Democracy.’

According to a statement issued Sunday, Kukah challenged Nigerians to take ownership of the country’s democratic future.

“Nigerian democracy has a future, but this future will be determined by the present,” he said.

Kukah urged citizens to scrutinise candidates during campaigns and demand answers and accountability before they get into office not after.

With parties and aspirants already positioning for 2027, Kukah put citizen responsibility at the centre of the debate.

Jega, who chaired the symposium, warned that how an electoral management body communicates could make or mar confidence in its decisions.

“How an Electoral Management Body (EMB) communicates can be as consequential as the decisions it takes,” he said.

In an environment where competing narratives shape perception, he said timely, transparent and credible information is critical.

Protecting electoral integrity, Jega added, was not INEC’s job alone, saying it requires political actors, civil society, citizens and all institutions in the electoral process.