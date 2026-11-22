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Vanessa Obioha

A new Wimbledon-inspired tennis competition, Eko Open, is set to debut in Lagos during the Detty December festive season, as its organisers seek to bring sports into the city’s bustling end-of-year entertainment calendar.

The three-day event, featuring veteran and professional tennis players, will run from December 4 to 6, 2026, at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club in Onikan, Lagos.

December in Lagos is largely associated with music, arts and culture. However, the organisers of Eko Open hope to tap into the season’s creative energy and establish tennis as part of the activities that draw people to the city during the festive period.

Speaking at a press parley, founder Tosin Giwa said the tournament would leverage social media influencers to attract a wider audience. One of its opening-day highlights will be a celebrity match between social media content creator Brain Jotter and forex trader Jeffery Benson.

Taking a cue from Wimbledon, where fashion has become an integral part of the tournament’s appeal, Eko Open will also incorporate lifestyle and fashion into its programme.

“We are inviting over 100 influencers who will be able to create an experience around fashion and lifestyle,” Giwa said.

The event is also designed to offer a luxury experience while encouraging wider participation in tennis, according to its Head of Communications, Itty Okim.

“Our aim is to see tennis gain wider acceptance in Nigeria, and the Eko Open is our contribution to that. It will be an annual event, so every December Lagos will have a tennis weekend to look forward to, and more people will have a reason to take a seat on the lawn or pick up a racket.”

The organisers also hope to secure sanctioning from the International Tennis Federation (ITF), the world governing body for tennis. They said the process would be pursued one edition at a time.

The tournament will feature an eight-player championship involving professional players, including Barakat Oyinlomo Quadre, one of Nigeria’s top female tennis players, with cash prizes available to players and coaches after each win.