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Vanessa Obioha

The reigning Miss Grand International queen, Jihan Dimack, and the pageant’s president, Nawat Itsaragrisil, are in Lagos for Experience Lagos 2026, a cultural, tourism and humanitarian initiative organised by the Aurora International Charity Foundation.

Hosted by the foundation’s president, Tomi Salami, the five-day programme, which began on Wednesday, seeks to showcase Lagos’ cultural attractions while promoting humanitarian engagement and international cultural exchange.

Dimack’s visit is particularly significant for Salami, as it marks the beauty queen’s return to Nigeria eight years after she first participated in the foundation’s humanitarian activities. Her return also comes after making history as the first African to win the Miss Grand International crown.

Dimack won the 14th edition of the pageant in October, beating 76 other contestants at the finale in Bangkok, Thailand.

“Eight years ago, in 2018, the Aurora International Charity Foundation welcomed Jihan to Nigeria to participate in our humanitarian activities. At the time, none of us could have imagined that eight years later, she would return to us having made history on the global stage,” Salami said.

Dimack expressed appreciation for the hospitality extended to her by Nigerians, while Itsaragrisil also praised the country’s culture and hospitality.

Explaining the concept behind Experience Lagos, Salami said the foundation had spent years developing initiatives that connect people, empower communities and support vulnerable populations.

The foundation, she said, had reached more than 50,000 beneficiaries across Nigeria, a commitment that inspired her concept of ‘humanitourism’, which brings together tourism, humanitarian service, cultural exchange and international engagement.

“I believe that tourism should do more than attract visitors. It should create opportunities. It should tell powerful stories. It should transform perceptions. And above all, it should leave a lasting impact on the communities we visit. This is why Experience Lagos 2026 is much more than a glamorous international visit,” she said.

Activities lined up for the five-day programme include collaborations with Nigerian fashion and beauty creatives on editorial features, as well as curated visits to Lagos’ cultural heritage sites, waterfront attractions and culinary destinations.

Through its Inspire Africa Education and Empowerment Initiative, the foundation also plans to reach 5,000 young Lagosians with mentorship, educational support, empowerment opportunities and essential resources.

Salami said Dimack’s achievement could inspire young Africans to look beyond their circumstances and pursue their ambitions.

“We want young people to look at Jihan’s extraordinary achievement and understand that their dreams are valid, their circumstances do not define their potential, and their origins need never determine the limits of their success.

“If a young African girl can rise to become a history-making global queen, then somewhere in our classrooms today could be the next world leader, innovator, humanitarian or global icon,” she said.