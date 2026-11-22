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Fears compromised register could jeopardise 2027 election

Says shrinking political space, rising violence are dangerous implications of Tinubu’s ‘all is fair in politics’

Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rep. Abdussamad Dasuki, has raised the alarm over what he described as the poor state of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) voter data under its chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, warning that a compromised voters’ register could jeopardise the electoral process and put the credibility of the 2027 general elections in peril.

Dasuki also noted that the shrinking political space and rising violence against opposition parties, could jeopardise the credibility of the 2027 general elections.

The lawmaker warned that a compromised voters’ register could undermine the electoral process and erode public confidence in the outcome of the next general elections.

Rep Dasuki spoke while addressing supporters of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar in Lagos at the weekend.

“INEC has not provided the assurance to Nigerians that the final register that would be used for next year’s election would be credible. This should worry all Nigerians,” he said.

He warned that the credibility of the 2027 elections could be seriously undermined if the commission failed to address concerns surrounding the integrity of its voter database before the final register is certified.

His concerns come against the backdrop of recent revelations by INEC that some of its registration officials abused their official access to create fraudulent voter records, including profiles containing fake photographs and manipulated biometric details.

Concern over the integrity of the database, however, intensified after INEC announced that it had removed 1,609,553 records from the voters’ register following a technical assessment.

The development has raised fresh questions about the effectiveness of the commission’s voter registration safeguards, the reliability of its database and whether adequate measures are being taken to prevent fraudulent records from finding their way into the final register.

INEC has, however, maintained that it remains committed to completing the necessary verification, adjudication and data-cleanup processes ahead of the scheduled certification of the final register of voters on December 15, 2026.

Dasuki disclosed that Amupitan would appear before the House committee this week, where he would be questioned on the growing concerns among Nigerians over the credibility of INEC’s voter data.

According to him, the INEC chairman would be expected to provide explanations on the circumstances surrounding the discovery of fraudulent voter records, the removal of over 1.6 million entries and the safeguards being put in place to ensure that the final register is reliable.

Beyond the concerns over voter data, Dasuki also warned that the shrinking political space and increasing violence against opposition parties and their supporters were dangerous implications of President Bola Tinubu’s “All is fair in politics” remark ahead of the 2027 elections.

He called on the President to retract the statement and publicly condemn actions threatening democratic participation, warning that the growing atmosphere of political intolerance could undermine the country’s democratic institutions and electoral process.

The lawmaker expressed concern over what he described as increasing attempts to restrict opposition parties’ access to public facilities, impose prohibitive fees on campaign billboards, instigate internal crises within opposition parties and intimidate political candidates and their supporters.

He said the political environment was becoming increasingly tense as the country approached the 2027 elections, adding that the President’s remark risked emboldening political actors who might interpret it as a justification for actions inconsistent with democratic principles.

“Although the President may have intended his remarks as an expression of determination to defend his political position, such language, coming from the nation’s highest political office, risks sending the wrong signal to political actors, particularly those who may interpret it as an endorsement of a politics without restraint,” he said.

Dasuki maintained that political competition must be guided by constitutional provisions, respect for human rights and the rule of law.

“In a democracy, not everything is fair in politics. Political competition must operate within the boundaries of the Constitution, the rule of law, respect for human rights and the fundamental principles of democratic engagement,” he stated.

Citing developments across the country, the lawmaker pointed to the controversy surrounding the African Democratic Congress’ presidential campaign flag-off in Sokoto State, where the opposition party accused the state government of denying it access to public facilities traditionally used for political activities.

He also referenced the attack on Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters during a town hall meeting at the Classique Event Centre in Oregun, Lagos State, where suspected political thugs invaded the venue in an attempt to disrupt the gathering.

The lawmaker further cited the reported attack on the Benin City residence of former Edo State Governor, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, during a political meeting attended by prominent opposition figures, including Peter Obi and Olumide Akpata.

On the financial restrictions facing opposition campaigns, Dasuki expressed concern over reports of exorbitant billboard permit fees in some states, arguing that such charges could create barriers to equal political participation.

He said the combination of restrictions on political activities, attacks on supporters and administrative measures that make campaigning difficult could weaken opposition parties and undermine the electorate’s ability to freely make political choices.

The lawmaker also expressed concern over the use of conflicting judicial pronouncements and prolonged legal disputes in ways that could leave opposition parties distracted and weakened, stressing that the independence of the judiciary must be protected from political interference.