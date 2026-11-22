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.Donates N250m to victims’ families as Shettima visits survivors in Yenagoa

.Says Nigerians travelling by water deserve same protection as road, air passengers

.Casualty figure now 29

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday called for stricter enforcement of safety standards on Nigeria’s inland waterways following the tragic boat mishap in Bayelsa State, announcing a N250 million Federal Government donation to support the bereaved families.

He also demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident, vowing that the Federal Government would work with relevant authorities and state governments to strengthen vessel inspections, safety compliance and enforcement to prevent further loss of lives.

Vice President Kashim Shettima conveyed the President’s position during a condolence visit to Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, following Friday’s boat accident at the Oweikorogha/Otuan River Junction in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

Speaking at Government House, Yenagoa, the Vice President said the tragedy had exposed the urgent need to improve safety on inland waterways, particularly in riverine communities where water transportation remains essential to everyday life.

According to him: “We cannot accept a situation in which citizens must gamble with their lives simply to move between communities. Geography may determine how people travel, but it must never determine how much protection their lives deserve. A Nigerian travelling by boat is entitled to the same concern for safety as one travelling by road or air.”

Shettima said preliminary reports suggesting that the boat developed a mechanical fault must be thoroughly investigated to establish the circumstances of the accident and identify possible failures in safety procedures.

“We have received preliminary reports concerning the circumstances of this accident, including indications of a possible mechanical failure. These reports must be thoroughly investigated by the appropriate authorities. We must establish what happened, identify any failures in safety procedures and take the necessary steps to prevent a recurrence.

“President Tinubu’s administration will continue working with the relevant authorities and state governments to strengthen safety standards, vessel inspections and enforcement on our inland waterways. The lives of our people are too precious for safety to remain an afterthought,” the Vice President stated.

Expressing grief over the tragedy, Shettima described the loss as particularly painful because the victims were travelling to attend a burial ceremony when the accident occurred.

“There is a particular cruelty in the tragedy that has brought us here today. Our brothers and sisters set out on a journey to mourn the dead, only for death to claim some of them along the way,” he lamented.

The Vice President recalled that President Tinubu had, upon receiving news of the disaster, directed relevant federal agencies to commence rescue and recovery operations and ordered that Saturday’s APC presidential campaign rally in Ibadan, Oyo State, be conducted without the usual celebrations in honour of the victims.

He stressed that the victims must not be reduced to casualty figures, noting that each had a family, personal history and responsibilities.

“Each person lost in those waters had a name, a history, relationships and responsibilities. Somewhere, a family is struggling to understand how someone who left home for a funeral will never walk through that door again,” Shettima added.

He commended Governor Douye Diri for visiting the accident scene and coordinating the state’s response, while acknowledging the efforts of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Nigerian Red Cross Society, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), local divers and community volunteers.

Assuring the bereaved families of the Federal Government’s continued support, the Vice President said, “To the families who have lost their loved ones, I will not pretend that time alone will make this pain disappear. Our responsibility is to stand with you beyond this visit, beyond these condolences and beyond the days when this tragedy dominates the news.”

Before proceeding to the Government House, Shettima visited survivors receiving treatment at the Bayelsa Medical University Teaching Hospital, where he consoled them and assured them of adequate medical care and attention.

The Vice President also met with members of the bereaved families and some survivors at the Government House, conveying President Tinubu’s condolences and the Federal Government’s solidarity with those affected.

Earlier, Governor Diri, while briefing the Vice President and other government officials at the Government House, disclosed that the death toll had risen to 29, while more than 50 passengers survived the accident as of Sunday afternoon.

The Governor attributed the tragedy to an alleged failure by the boat operators to observe established safety protocols, describing the incident as avoidable.

He disclosed that the Bayelsa State Government had constituted a committee to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the accident and recommend measures to prevent similar incidents.

Diri further announced that the state government had taken responsibility for the medical bills and treatment of survivors, assuring the bereaved families that they would not be abandoned.

He thanked the military, paramilitary agencies, emergency responders, local divers and other stakeholders who mobilised to assist the victims and support ongoing rescue and recovery operations.

On arrival in Yenagoa, the Vice President was received by Governor Douye Diri; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri; Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku; Bayelsa State APC Chairman, Dr. Dennis Otiotio; and Managing Director of the Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority, Prince Ebitimi Amgbare.

Others present included members of the National Assembly, members of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly and members of the State Executive Council.