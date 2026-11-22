Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

As part of efforts to ensure the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with a convincing margin in Osun State, a group, Asiwaju’s Political Action Committee (APAC), has begun an intensive grassroots outreach in the state ahead of the presidential election.

Although the identity of those behind the group is still sketchy as at press time, credible sources close to the group revealed that some private individuals who are friends of the Director-General of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Kamar Bakrin, are behind the project.

Lending credence to the information, Bakrin was sighted in Osun during the week, engaging with some leaders from the Ijesa area of the state, where he hails from.

One of the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “You know the man. He is not a politician. But as his friends, we believe that since he is an appointee of Mr. President, he has to mobilise for the President’s re-election. So, this is what we are doing on his behalf.

“And I can confirm to you that what this group is doing has the endorsement of the leader of the APC in the state, our father, the Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola. Ours is to complement his efforts and that of the party, to increase the President’s votes in Osun.”

Investigation reveals that canvassers engaged by the group are already reaching out directly to prospective voters with a view to convincing them to vote for Tinubu, come January 16, 2027