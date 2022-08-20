Tourism Firm Commended for Adopting Best Practices

BY Omolabake Fasogbon…

Delta based tourism outfit, Park Vega Waterpark has been commended for adhering to best practices in line with global industry requirements.

Park Vega Waterpark is an indigenous privately-owned waterpark endorsed by the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) and World Waterparks Association (WWA).

The state government, through its Smart Delta Media team gave the commendation while on facility tour of the tourist centre.

The team is assigned to investigate and perform checks on the state’s tourism sites such as resorts and amusement parks, as well as showcase the state’s tourism strength and creativity to visitors.

The government team was led by the firm’s supervisor, Anthony Ogadi, who took them round the facility for assessment.

On completion of the assessment tour, the team sampled the opinion of guests and customers to have hands on feedback on their experience with the site.

When approached, one of the customers on ground for relaxation, Lucy Okemem asserted that the organisation has lived up to its claims.

“Their offering is a boost to Nigeria tourism profile. I am so glad we have something like this in Nigeria, especially in Delta, which is the tourism capital of Nigeria. No doubt, the facility here can compete with counterparts across the globe.”

In her rating, one of the guests who was spotted at the Swim-up bar, Whitney Okefielem described the facility as refreshing, adding that there are rooms for improvement.

“It’s a place you can cool off your head after work or home stress. You can sure you will soon forget your challenges and get more focused so solve them. I urge tourist enthusiasts visiting Delta state to visit the site for a lifetime experience. Their facility is top notched, the environment is friendly and the services are homely,’’ she said.

At the end of the exercise, Ogadi expressed appreciation to the team, noting that efforts will be intensified to improve customers experience while also sustaining the brand’s record.