SON Launches Laboratory, Set to Train Northern Entrepreneurs in Kano





Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Director-General of Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Mr. Faruk Salim, has reaffirmed the organisation’s determination in ensuring that made-in-Nigeria goods are up to standard geared towards enhancing export businesses in the country.

Salim stated this yesterday while inaugurating the new training centre of the agency in Kano, explaining that the objective of establishing the training centre was to train business entrepreneurs in modern techniques of standardisation of products that will be accepted globally.

“This training centre, when completed, would increase the income taxes, and the transportation system of the region would also be improved among other economic benefits,” he stated.

He noted that the centre would also award certificates to those entrepreneurs trained, saying the gesture would boost the economic development of the country.

Salim maintained that the centre would also train business entrepreneurs in Halal business, which is currently one of the booming businesses in the world.

He said a befitting laboratory was also established in the centre geared toward ensuring that Nigerian-made products were up to standard.

“This is a mini standard organisation in Kano because it encompasses all the needed requisites of SON, and I assure you that this will go a long way in the improvement of the standardisation of Nigerian-made products,” he said.