Ganduje Nominates Former Speaker, Seven Others as Commissioners

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, yesterday submitted a list of eight persons, including former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Alhaji Yau Abdullahi Yanshana, as nominees to the state Assembly for confirmation as commissioners.

The Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari, read the governor’s letter at the plenary yesterday mentioning the names of the eight nominees.

The nominees are Ibrahim Dan’azumi Gwarzo, Abdulhalim Liman Dan Maliki, Lamin Sani Zawiyya, Ya’u Abdullahi Yanshana, Garba Yusif Abubakar, Yusif Jibril Rurum, Adamu Abdu Panda, and Saleh Kausani.

Yanshana was a former Speaker of state House of Assembly while Abubakar was an ally of an ex-governor of the state, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau.

The Speaker said the commissioner nominees would be screened by the Assembly next Monday.

THISDAY recalled that the eight commissioners had resigned from the Kano State Executive Council prior to the primary elections of the All Progressives

Congress (APC), among who were those interested in contesting for elective positions in the 2023 general election.

The development was in line with the Electoral Act 2022, as amended.

Among the ministries without commissioners in the state currently are: Education, Budget and Planning, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Water Resources, Special Duties, Agriculture, Rural Development, Water Resources and Tourism.