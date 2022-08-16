  • Monday, 15th August, 2022

Customs Intercepts N308m Canabis, Hands Over Suspects to NDLEA

Business | 10 seconds ago

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A of the Nigeria Custom Service (NCS), has stated that the unit has handed over a total of 3,851kg of Indian Hemp known as Cannabis Sativa worth N308million to the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Speaking to journalists, the acting Comptroller, FOU, Zone A, ag. Compt. Hussein Ejibunu, said two suspects, Ebuka Mbamalu and Iruka Chita, were arrested in connection to the cannabis along Ogere-Ilaro expressway.

According to him, the two suspects have, however, being handed over to the NDLEA for further investigation and prosecution, saying they were in possession of 627.0kg and 80 parcels of Cannabis Sativa respectively.

While handing over the suspects to NDLEA, Ejibunu stressed the importance of synergy, which was in existence between the Customs and the NDLEA.

He said, “As a nation, it is our responsibility to ensure the security of lives and property and to ensure that illicit items do not find their way into the country. Cannabis sativa is a substance that is widely used by criminals, kidnappers, bandits and even Boko Haram, they use this substance to charge up in a way to allow them to carry out dastard acts. We are completely resolute to ensure continuous synergy, i am putting it across to you today that the synergy will be completely resounded.”

Speaking earlier, the state commander, NDLEA, Callys Alumona, appreciated the collaboration between the service and the NDLEA.

Alumina, who was represented by the Deputy Commander, Operations and Intelligence, Lagos State Command, NDLEA, Mr Augustine Yusuf, said the synergy between the two agencies will stop cross border illegal trade and Importation of illicit drugs.

He said, “Our motive and action have been so clear and it is to let everyone say no to drugs, and we have been doing our best by enlighten the public which is evident under the leadership of the current Chairman of NDLEA to intensify drug abuse control.

“We have put in place a grand strategy which is called War Against Drug Abuse (WADA), and we are taking it to the grass root so that more people will be enlightened for them to make the right choices in their lives.”

