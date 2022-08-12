Herdsmen Kill 6 in Benue, Days After Launch of Volunteer Guards

* Deploy additional troops to Plateau communities, says Reps deputy speaker

George Okoh in Makurdi and Udora Orizu in Abuja

Suspected killer herdsmen on Wednesday attacked Tse Ngojov and Tse Valem Yaweh in the Mbagum community of Tombo council ward, Logo local government area and killed six people.



According to a local source, the heavily armed herdsmen came in large numbers, shooting sporadically.

”On August 10, 2022, at about 9:00 p.m., armed Fulani herdsmen attacked Tse Ngojov and Tse Valem Yaweh in Mbagum community Tombo council ward Logo LGA and murdered the following persons: Mr Ander John, Vihior Mtomga, Morgan Varem, Saaior Uyoosu, Aondoyima Peter Ason while several others sustained injuries,” said a source.



Logo council chairperson, Hon Mrs Salome Tor, confirmed the killings.

“Six people were killed. Twelve people were badly injured, and corpses of deceased persons have been deposited at the Primary Health Care Centre in Ayilamo. People are running helter-skelter, moving from the hinterlands to the Ayilamo town,” Tor explained.



She added, “I have reported the matter to the security adviser to the governor and sent him pictures of those killed, including the injured. The attack was without provocation, and it occurred at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday.”

Governor Samuel Ortom has directed the evacuation of the injured to the teaching hospital Makurdi for treatment, according to his special adviser on security, Col. Paul Hemba.



The police command in Benue also confirmed the incident. The Commissioner of Police in Benue, Wale Abass, said more details would be made available later.

The attack came barely a week after Ortom launched the Benue Community Volunteers Guards.



Meanwhile, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Idris Wase, has urged the Nigerian Army to deploy additional troops in the Wase and Kanam local government areas of Plateau to complement the efforts of the troops, the police and vigilantes on the ground.

Speaking when he visited the headquarters of Operation Safe Haven in Jos, Wase expressed confidence that the army would curtail bandits’ activities in the local government areas.



“I’m here to say thank you and to appreciate your efforts in tackling the insecurity in my area and to also ask for additional troops. Wase is one of the richest areas in terms of mineral resources way back during the colonial era, and you are aware that areas like that have the potential to attract criminals,” the deputy speaker noted. “In a community that is struggling to survive, you may find people that are killed by bandits, while others are kidnapped, and most of them have to sell everything they have to rescue their relations.”



He added, “The primary aim of any government is to protect lives and property. Where life is lost, I think we have failed, whether it is from a constitutional or religious angle. I have lost my blood relations and constituents during attacks. So, I know the pains people go through in this kind of circumstances. I’m willing to support everything that will ensure the protection of lives and property of all Nigerians.”



According to the commander of Operation Safe Haven, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Salau Ali, the security forces’ main challenge is informants.

“Our major challenge in these areas is the activities of the informants. Anytime our troops go out, as soon as they leave their location, information goes out. So, our troops hardly make any contact with them. That has been a major challenge to our operations,” he said.

He assured the deputy speaker that the army would provide additional troops and equipment in the affected areas.