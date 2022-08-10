NYSC DG Urges Corps Members to Be Security Conscious, Hard Working

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Director-General National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. Gen. Mohammed Fadah, has urged the newly posted corps members to be security conscious and hard-working during their service year.

Fadah gave the advice yesterday during the closing ceremony of the 2022 batch ‘B’ Stream II orientation course in Asaya Kabba, Kogi State.

The DG, who was represented by the state Coordinator, Mrs. Mofoluwasho Williams, said safety is paramount to the corps, so they should take it seriously in view of the security challenges in the country.

According to him, “I would like to reiterate our warning against unauthorised travelling and night movement because travelling at night will not only increase the risk of safety and accident, but also make rescue very difficult.

“You are, therefore, advised to always cut short your trips from six o’clock in the evening and pass the night at NYSC lodges, military barracks and other locations officially designated as safe.

“Again, be cautious of where you go and make sure you board vehicles only at approved motor parks to avoid falling prey to criminal elements in the society.”

He urged them to sustain the spirit of patriotism, hard work and resilience imbibed during the orientation course toward meeting the expectations of Nigerians by contributing towards the progress and development of country.

The DG also reminded the corps members of their oath of allegiance to perform their duties in the places of primary assessments with diligence in line with the provisions of the NYSC Act and Bye-laws as well as workplace rules and regulations.

“While you’re expected to integrate into your host communities, appreciating and respecting their cultures, you shouldn’t engagement in their local politics, which is a no-go-area for you.

“Endeavour to undertake personal and group Community Development Service (CDS) projects that will help to uplift the living standard of the people often to your host communities.

“I have received impressive reports on your participation in the entrepreneurial trainings conducted in camp under the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme so make good use of those skills to develop yourselves into successful entrepreneurs.

“Therefore, you must be wary of acts that portray negative image of the scheme, especially vices such as drug abuse and trafficking, cybercrime and advanced-fee-fraud,” he warned.