  • Tuesday, 14th April, 2026

Rotary District 9111 Organises Interact Conference

Life & Style | 19 minutes ago

Rotary International District 9111 is set to host its 2026 Interact Conference between Friday and Saturday, April 17 -18, 2026 at Women Development Center, Ijaiye – Ogba, Lagos. 

According to Rotary District 9111 Governor, Rotarian  Henry Akinyele, the conference, themed “Uniting young leaders for future excellence” is designed to empower young leaders between the ages 12 and 18 to develop leadership skills while discovering the power of Service Above Self.

Akinyele stated that “Interact Clubs Conference is also a wonderful opportunity for young people to learn social and socially relevant values and take on responsibility in an intimate community of their peers.”

The Chairman District 9111 Interact Committee, Rotarian Bukonla Alamu, disclosed that speakers include: Mubarak Agbaje, District 9111 Interactive Representative; Amb Juliet Obi, speaking on entrepreneurship for teenagers, turning ideas into income, and Rotarian Mercy George- Igbafe on leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) as a tool for career development. 

Also speaking, Secretary, Rotary District 9111 Interact Committee, Rotarian Abeni Adesanya  said that other speakers include Rotarian Oluwatosin Disu  who will speak on vocational empowerment and Fashakin Olusegun on unlocking next generation leadership, merging academic excellence with practical strategies for young leaders.

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