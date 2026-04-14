Platform Petroleum Unveils ICT Hub to Power Digital Future in Rivers

Sunday Okobi

Platform Petroleum Limited has inaugurated the O.B. Lulu-Briggs ICT Centre for Digital Innovations in Obonoma, Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, in a landmark move to expand access to digital infrastructure and empower youths in the Niger Delta region.

The facility, inaugurated on April 8, 2026, by John Onaiyekan, is equipped with over 280 networked computers and designed to serve as a major hub for computer-based testing (CBT) and digital learning.

The centre is expected to cater to residents of Akuku-Toru, Asari-Toru and Degema LGAs, reducing the need for candidates to travel to Port Harcourt and other urban centres for examinations and digital services.

The Chairman of Platform Petroleum, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, who spearheaded the initiative, said the project was conceived as a strategic response to the growing demand for digital skills in a rapidly evolving global economy.

Describing the centre as a “gateway to opportunity,” Lulu-Briggs noted that young people must be equipped to actively participate in a world increasingly driven by artificial intelligence, automation and technology.

“Today, we are not just unveiling a building, we are opening a gateway that connects this community to the world,” he said.

The ICT centre, named in honour of his father, Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs, is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility efforts aimed at fostering innovation, education and economic growth in host communities.

In addition to its CBT capabilities, the facility houses multiple sections dedicated to training, collaboration and enterprise development, as well as residential lodges and support spaces to enhance learning and engagement.

Dignitaries at the event included the Vice Chairman of Platform Petroleum, Ojunekwu Augustine Avuru; the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, John Anim; religious leaders, traditional rulers, community stakeholders and youth representatives.

Stakeholders commended the initiative, describing it as a timely intervention that would bridge the digital divide and unlock opportunities for thousands of young people across the region.

Lulu-Briggs, however, charged the benefiting communities to take ownership of the centre to ensure its sustainability.

“This is your gift, but also your responsibility. Use it, protect it, and let it become a place where a new generation rises, equipped and ready,” he said.

The O.B. Lulu-Briggs ICT Centre is widely seen as a forward-looking investment capable of transforming access to digital education and positioning Rivers State as an emerging hub for innovation and technological development.