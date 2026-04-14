Prominent Cleric Declares for Zamfara Guber in ADC

Onuminya Innocent

A popular Islamic scholar, Dr. Abdulmuddalib Muhammad Auwal, has thrown his hat into the ring for the 2027 Zamfara State gubernatorial election, citing a divine calling to rescue the state from the grip of insecurity and poverty.

Auwal, who has joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), made this known at a ceremony where he formally registered with the party.

He expressed his desire to contribute to good governance, tackle security challenges, and address poverty and vulnerability in Zamfara State, citing the party’s good ideologies and manifestos as his reason for joining, and that they align with his vision for the state.

The scholar-turned-politician outlined his plans for education, health, insecurity, poverty reduction, and youth empowerment, promising to bring about a change in the state’s fortunes.

He described injustice and poor governance as the yardsticks of the increase in security challenges in Zamfara State, citing neglect, injustice, and political aspirations among some elites as the root causes.

According to Auwal, poverty and injustice are the main reasons for the ongoing security challenges in Zamfara.

He emphasised that the state’s potentialities can be harnessed to address these challenges, pointing out that the state has vast agricultural potential, with a motto that reads: ‘Farming is Our Pride’.

Auwal promised to create job opportunities through agriculture and economic entrepreneurship development, stating that his administration would ensure sustainable security through various policies and programmes.

He expressed his passion for agriculture, promising to initiate policies to transform irrigation farming and enhance food security.

The ADC gubernatorial aspirant also promised to build a dam in each of the 14 local government areas in the state to boost food and cash crops production. He emphasized the need to address youth unemployment through entrepreneurship development and vocational training, aimed at making the Zamfara people job providers, not job seekers.

Auwal thanked the ADC leaders and supporters for their warm reception, promising to work tirelessly to deliver on his campaign promises. He urged the Zamfara people to join

His decision to join the ADC was welcomed by party leaders and stakeholders in Tudun Wada Ward and Gusau LGA, who expressed gratitude for his decision and assured him of an enabling environment. The party leaders praised his vision and commitment to serving the people of Zamfara State.

The scholar-turned-politician’s decision to run for governor has generated excitement among ADC supporters, who see him as a breath of fresh air in the state’s politics. His emphasis on agriculture and entrepreneurship has also resonated with many, who believe he has the potential to turn the state’s fortunes around.

Dr. Auwal’s plans for the state include establishing companies to foster entrepreneurship development and vocational training for youths, aiming to change the mindset of the people and make them self-sufficient. He believes that with the right policies and programmes, Zamfara can become a prosperous state.

“The ADC gubernatorial aspirant’s vision for Zamfara State is one of hope and prosperity, where the people can live in peace and security. He believes that his experience as an Islamic scholar has prepared him for this moment, and he is ready to serve the people,” they said.

However, Auwal’s decision to join politics has also sparked interest among the people of the state, who are eager to see a leader who can tackle the state’s numerous challenges. His commitment to good governance and people-centered policies has raised hopes that he might be the change the state needs.