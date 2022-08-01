Adamawa Police Neutralises Three Kidnappers, Rescue Four Victims

Daji Sani in Yola



The Adamawa State Police Command has revealed that it has neutralised three kidnappers while others escaped with bullets wounds in a fierce battle with policemen in Song and Maiha Local Government Areas in the state.

The police said it also rescued four victims and their men were still trailing the kidnappers who escaped with bullets wounds in the bush.

The police command said that it was out to disconnect a criminal network at Damare Hill, connecting part of Holma and Sorau in Song and Maiha Local Government Areas.

In a press release issued yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) SP. Suleiman Nguroje, said that the operation was carried out by the command operatives attached to Sorau Division and the Hunters at Damare Hill, a grazing reserve that is situated at a remote side of Sorau District, Holma Village in Maiha and Song local government areas and border of Cameroon Republic yielded positive result.

“The outcome of these successes is as a result of the follow-up strategy designed by the command to checkmate cases bordering on kidnapping, armed robbery, Cattle rustling, unlawful possession of firearms, amongst others.

Nguroje said: “The suspected kidnappers upon sighting our men engaged them in a gun dwell as a result three of them were neutralised, others escaped with bullet wounds while the following victims.

“All residents of Holma/Maiha in Song and Maiha Local Government were rescued unharmed.”

The Commissioner of Police CP. S.K Akande, commended the Divisional police officer, his men and members of the hunters for disconnecting the criminal network and gallantry performance displayed, directs other DPOs to do same as a strategy for checkmating crimes and criminals in their areas of responsibility.

He called on the populace to always inform the police of the whereabouts of criminals and their hideouts, especially those on the run with bullet wounds.