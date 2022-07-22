Former Presidential Aide Explains  Defection from APC to ADC in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A former Special Adviser on National Assembly Matters to former President Goodluck Jonathan and former Chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Suleiman Makanjuola Ajadi, has explained that he defected from the ruling APC in the state to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) over an alleged failure of the present administration in the Kwara State to rise to the needs of those that voted it into power in 2019 general elections.

Ajadi, who is now the Kwara South Senatorial Candidate of the ADC for the 2023 election, stated that the just concluded primaries of the APC in the state were marred with irregularities and lack of transparency.

He lamented while speaking with journalists yesterday in Ilorin that he could not work with an administration that has failed to address the yearnings of the people as it promised the electorates under the “O To Ge” movement that brought the present administration into power in 2019.

Ajadi said: “Go to every part of the state, there is no tangible infrastructural development but just propaganda.

“I tried as much as possible to visit various ministries and even spoke with the Governor of Kwara State, Mr. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, about the dilapidated infrastructures especially in the Kwara South Senatorial District and the need to address it but to no avail.

“I also wrote many letters to the governor and sent WhatsApp messages among others on the need to rise to the occasion but nothing was done.

“Many parts of the state have not benefited from anything but only embarked on roads project in a single local government of the Kwara North Senatorial District as if that particular local government only voted for the APC during the 2019 general election in Kwara State.”

The former lawmaker mocked the state government for dragging him to court so that he would not join another political party and said that as “I’m talking with you I’m still laughing. The politician said that he has resigned from the APC from his ward in Babanloma and, therefore, has the right to join another political party, adding that that is what the constitution of APC said.

He added that “when we get to court,we will address the issues.” he added.

He expressed disappointment over the attitude of Governor AbdulRazaq, whom he said encouraged him to contest the Kwara South senatorial seat on not less than three occasions and later tactically thwarted the ambition.

Ajadi added that on those occasions, the governor told him that the people no longer wanted the incumbent Senator Lola Ashiru and urged him to contest the senatorial primaries.

He said it was on the third occasion that the governor encouraged him that he decided to pursue the ambition by selling one of his properties to raise N200 million.

He added that he bought and branded vehicles and reached out to the substantial members of the delegates hoping that the primaries would be transparent, free and fair.

Ajadi also said that at the primaries that took place in Ajase-ipo, he was shocked that it was marred with double standard, and racketeering tailored towards ensuring that Senator Lola Ashiru would win the primaries.

He said: “I was the only one that did not have another delegates list while all other aspirants had them. That primary was a charade manipulated to favour Senator Ashiru, when I expected a transparent exercise and wasted my money on the ambition.”

Ajadi said that having been denied the opportunity of pursuing his ambition in APC, he had no option than to leave the party to another political party where he could realise his political ambition.

He said: “I’m going to 70, the achievements I had while I was a senator years back are still there speaking for me, and my people want me to come and continue the good work. So who I’m I to say I won’t heed their call?” he queried.

He, however, exuded confidence that he would realise his ambition in ADC.

“I will realise my ambition here, so let’s wait and see. If anyone is saying that it’s not realisable then the governor’s second term ambition is also not realisable”

Ajadi also regretted that he had lost his friends of over thirty years because of his association with Governor AbdulRazaq, which he described as one of the lessons in life.