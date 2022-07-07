One Injured, N5m Property Lost to Gas Explosion in Kwara





Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A gas explosion in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, last Tuesday’s night destroyed property worth N5 million.

The ugly development, according to THISDAY checks, has caused serious injuries among the people of Baba Soja’s Junction on Alagbado Specialist Hospital Road, Okelele, Ilorin.

It was gathered that the fire emanated from a gas retail shop in the area.

The raging fire consumed goods in three shops in the vicinity and property as well as money estimated at N5million.

A woman said to be the wife of the owner of the gas retail shop sustained injuries, and was rushed to a nearby Fatimah Hospital for treatment.

Sources said the woman was later moved to another hospital in the town for comprehensive treatment.

A victim of the gas explosion, who sells children wares in one of the shops that were razed by the fire, Mrs. Bashirat Bashar, said she lost goods worth over N2.5 million to the incident.

According to her, “I just filled my shop with goods worth over N2.5million last Monday in preparation for Sallah sales. All the goods were burnt by the fire.”

A source also claimed that the owner of the gas retail shop also lost N2million cash to the incident.

“The wife of the gas retail shop’s owner sustained injuries during her attempt to retrieve the N2million that her husband kept in the shop. The money was meant for the purchase of goods the following day (Wednesday),” the sources said.