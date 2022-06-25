  • Monday, 27th June, 2022

Ruggedman Hosts Faze, Adx, Konga at ‘Foundation’ Night

Tosin Clegg

The June Edition was on the 17th at De Saras Lounge, Lekki Phase 1 and he hosted Faze, Adx of Artquake and Konga. Supporting acts of the night were Spider Ridder, Dj Shevco, Whiteman, Hypeman Mc Platg and Dj Quest. 

Mimicko and Tuoyo of bbnaija made surprise appearances.

Speaking about his reasons for hosting these events, he said, “I am doing this because I love giving honour to whom honour is due. I want to give fans who keep asking where some of the older artistes are a monthly event where they can come and see them. 

It will also keep them in the eyes and ears of the new generation artistes and promoters.

“What I want the public to take from the foundation night series is that being older doesn’t mean you have stopped being an entertainer and they have a place to come and watch their favourite artistes once a month.” He added. 

The newest cab company in town “Lagos Ride” supported the event and gave guests discounted rides to and from the venue.

Hiptv also supported the event. The night was fun filled as guests were taken down memory lane as they all sang and danced the night away with energetic performances from all the acts. The event was packaged by Smile Global Entertainment.

