Umeh: We ‘ll Make Labour Party Formidable, Just Like We Made APGA

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka



Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Senatorial candidate of Labour Party (LP), Senator Victor Umeh has vowed to work with the presidential candidate of the party, Mr. Peter Obi to build the LP.

Umeh said just as he worked with the former Governor of Anambra State to build APGA when many people who reveling around the party today were nowhere near it, both of them and other stakeholders would ensure that the LP becomes a formidable party.

The former senator who spoke with THISDAY in an interview said: “This APGA you are seeing today, which some people are reveling around it, I and Mr. Peter Obi took it from nothing and made it formidable.

“Even when he (Obi) left, I stayed behind to fight and defend the party up to the governorship election last year. So I don’t know what informed the people in authority to hatch a plot against me and I feel I don’t deserve it.”

He said since the APGA Senatorial result for his district was declared, many people from outside the state have been asking questions about how he could have lost, vowing that he would join Obi to ensure victory for LP.

“It’s been cries and mourning and questions begging for answers everywhere, even from outside Anambra State, not to talk about in Anambra State here, since the declaration of that result.

“I will focus on the forthcoming election. Campaigning with Peter Obi around Nigeria is what will make me happy. I want somebody from the south-east to be the president of Nigeria, and right now, Peter Obi is about the best candidate available.

“I will go round Nigeria with him, I will go round my senatorial district with him and campaign with him, so that we begin to rebuild the things we started.”

Speaking on his plans for the 10th Senate, Umeh said: “If I win this election that is forthcoming, the 10th Senate will know that somebody who came and stayed for 17 months is now back for four years.

“I will do my job democratically as I did in the eighth Senate, with any person of goodwill to preach to Nigerians that all Nigerians must live with equal rights, all parts of Nigeria.

“If they want Nigeria to continue to be a country, all parts of Nigeria must be accommodated in the affairs of government, be it in the sharing of infrastructure, appointment at all levels, anything government should do, nobody should be left behind.

“There are various unrest in Nigeria today, people are rebelling because of the manner things have been handled. If you handled things evenly, people will be happy.

“I’m going back to the 10th Senate if I win, to help to fashion a new Nigeria through lawmaking. When I was in the eighth Senate, I was the chairman of Senate committee on labour and productivity, and I championed labour matters, including the minimum wage bill and I interacted with labour.

“So, coming to Labour Party is bringing me to a familiar terrain and we will continue to fight for a Nigeria where peace and equity will reign supreme,” he said.

