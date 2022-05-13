NSCDC Arrests Kwara Poly Student for Stealing Money, Gold Chain

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a Kwara Polytechnic Student, Mr.Taoheed Garba for allegedly stealing his girlfriend’s money and gold chain.

In a statement issued in Ilorin yesterday, the spokesman of the civil defence, Mr. Babawale Afolabi, said that, Garba was arrested on May 11, based on the report of allegation, filled by one Simiat Adebayo, his girlfriend.

Afolabi said that the complainant reported the case on May 9, on how Garba stole her money, a sum of N341, 000 from her bank account and later stole her gold chain worth N250, 000.

He said that the suspect withdrew the money from the girlfriend’s phone on two occasions, without any trace, until the complainant requested for her statement of account from the Bank.

The spokesman said that, the suspect also stole the complainant gold chain for N105, 000 to unknown buyer at the market.

Afolabi said that the suspect seriously beat the complainant when she confronted him for stealing her money and gold, which made the complainant to report and led to his arrest.

However, Garba admitted to have stolen the sum of money and gold, but denied beating the girlfriend.

He said: “I actually stole the money from her account because of my need for money to enroll to School of Aviation after my HND at Kwara Polytechnic.

“I was later asked to pay more money and also wanted to buy some equipment for my barbing business, so I had to steal her gold and raise more money.

“The other issue of beating her is a lie. I love her so much and can never beat her for any reason. She made up the bruises on her body with makeup that she uses for her face”.

Meanwhile, the state commandant of civil defence, Mr. Makinde Ayinla, has frowned at the act and warned students to be careful with their relationship with opposite sex and be security conscious.

Ayinla assured that the suspect would be taken to court soon and be prosecuted accordingly.

