NIPC Calls for Full Operationalisation of Shippers Council’s DEW Initiative

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja



The Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) has called for the full operationalisation of the Domestic Export Warehouse initiative (DEW) initiated by the Nigeria Shippers’ Council (NSC) to ease logistics constraints at the ports.

The Director General, NIPC, Mr. Emeka Offor, made the call during an interactive meeting with the NSC in Abuja.

Offor noted that the DEW project been implemented by NSC alongside other sister organisations, will go a long way in addressing logistics issue in the non-oil sector given the gridlock at the ports.

He further said that the DEW project is key to their operations, adding that the agency is ready to collaborate with NSC to ensure full implementation of the initiative.

Meanwhile, the two agencies have expressed their readiness to collaborate in addressing challenges facing the export of non-oil products in the country.

The Executive Secretary of NSC, Emmanuel Jime, stated that one of the challenges of non-oil export in the country was the non-compliance with trade rules by exporters and importers.

Jime said: “Non-oil compliance to trade rules is actually a problem of exporters and importers. To address this challenge, the council will like to collaborate with the NEPC to organise more enlightenment programmes so that exporters and importers can imbide ethics of integrity in international trade.”

The NSC boss promised that the Shippers’ Council was committed to supporting all measures that would promote the non-oil sector in Nigeria.

According to him, “We think it is in our place to develop standard operating procedures in collaboration with critical agencies for the operation of these warehouses.

“We will also have to address the complaints that may arise between the operators and exporters.”

Jime said working together with the NEPC in the past has helped in obtaining lower cost of transportation of export produce to various destinations, as well as create an unhindered corridor for transportation of export products.

He however stated that NSC is ready to partner with the Nigeria Export Promotion Commission in the establishment of the domestic warehouse.

