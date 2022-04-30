NYSC Member Terungwa Killed, Faith Still with Terrorists

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Stephanie Se-ember Terungwa, a female National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member who was missing on April 14, has been found dead. Stephanie’s body was discovered on Wednesday April 27, still garbed in her NYSC uniform, almost two weeks after she disappeared in the Lokogoma area of Abuja, with some of her vital parts removed by the killers.

A statement by the NYSC revealed that “Stephanie’s corpse was found with her face damaged beyond recognition”. Slain Stephanie was declared missing after she left home to participate in Community Development Service (CDs). She never made it back home. Luckily, her one-year-old son with whom she was said to be with when she was abducted was found safe, according Richard Iorliam, who claimed to be her uncle.

Confirming the sad incident, NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa in the statement posted on his official Facebook page, disclosed Stephanie Se-ember Terungwa’s body was identified through the help of security agencies. A part of the release read: “The corpse was found wearing the NYSC kakhi trouser with the face defaced beyond recognition.

“On account of this, Management reported the discovery to relevant security agencies to help identify the body. It was later confirmed that the remains was that of a missing Corps Member, Stephanie Se-Ember Terungwa, with State Code Number FC/21B/5807.”

Stephanie hailed from Benue state. She studied Microbiology and was deployed to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The NYSC management however noted that investigations are currently ongoing to unravel the identity of those behind the murder of the Benue indigene. Prior to the discovery of her corpse, her family had declared the fair complexioned lady missing, in a notice earlier shared in the social media.

Stephanie happens to be the latest of the NYSC members who have suffered ill-fate, and have perpetually remained endangered species.

Stephanie’s death has raised concern over the condition and whereabouts of Faith Onoriode, another NYSC member who has been kidnapped over a month now. In the case of the latter who hails from Delta state, she was to resume for the batch A NYSC camp in Jigawa state when she was kidnapped. She is still in the den of her abductors who had demanded a ransom of N40 million. Nobody knows her fate. Nobody knows what she must have been subjected to.

A graduate of Biology/Microbiology at the Delta state Polytechnic, Otefe, Oghara, her kidnap around the axis of Regania Community on the Abuja-Kaduna Road since March 21 has left not a few worried. And as such has remained a nightmare to her mother who had appealed to the NYSC and the federal government to help secure her release. A widow, the mother, Mrs. Roseline Onoriode in a report lamented the kidnap, saying they had reported the incident to the authorities of the NYSC Abuja and also NYSC Jigawa state.

“The mother said the kidnappers demanded payment of N40 million ransom when they contacted the family”, adding that “She is a call member batch A, that was posted to NYSC Jigawa orientation camp. She boarded a vehicle from Sala’s Global Motor’s Effunrun Warri to Kano, from Kano to Jigawa NYSC orientation camp. She was kidnapped along Abuja Kaduna Road at Regania community some few kilometers to Kaduna state, on the 21st March, 2022.”

“The incident was reported at the NYSC headquarters Abuja and also NYSC Jigawa and even reported at the state command police headquarter at Kaduna but nothing has been done for her release. The family tried to negotiate with the kidnappers, the ransom they are calling is N40 million for her release.”

“She has been with them for over one month two days with the kidnappers. NYSC has not even done anything to release my daughter, not even a call from them. Please NYSC and federal government I am soliciting for your assistance for her release. I am the mother of the kidnapped girl am begging the federal government to help me for the release of my daughter.”

” I am a poor widow please help me. Please I am begging with the name of God for my daughter release and Nigerian please help me”. The mother said the family last spoke to the daughter last week Monday, adding that she was begging to be released. “She said she had an injury on her leg. Government should please help my daughter. I am crying to all that can help”, she said.

Megwa told THISDAY last Saturday that the NYSC management was working very hard with security agents to ensure freedom for Faith.

