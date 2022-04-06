Insecurity: Chief of Defence Staff Harps on Synergy Between Journalist, Military





Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

In tackling the rising challenge on insecurity in the country, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, has called for better synergy between the media and the military that are united in a marriage of necessity.

Irabor, who made the call yesterday in Abuja during a 3-days conference with the theme “Enhancing journalists-Military Cooperation in Checking Security,”,said journalists and members of the armed forces are partners in progress who need each other to actualise the mandates of their professional callings.

Represented by Chief of Defence Civil Cooperation, Rear Admiral A.O. Ayobanjo, Gen. Irabor noted that the conference on tackling insecurity is apt and timely in view of the myriads of contemporary security challenges bedeviling the country vis a vis the various military operations being conducted to stem the tide of terrorism and criminalities in various parts of the country.

He added that patriotism would help both groups to set aside professional differences and peculiarities to project the country favourably in the eyes of both national and global communities.

“The military on the other hand, is responsible of ensuring that the physical space is not threatened or violated by any injurious force or actions perpetuated by enemies of the state and criminals, which could lead to disruption of peace and orderliness in the society.

“On the other hand, despite journalists’ ability to use the power of the pen and media to articulate and disseminate opinions and issues, they need a safe space and conducive environment facilitated by the military and other security agencies for human activities to thrive.

“This marriage of necessity between the military and journalists has come to stay because there cannot be any form of development in the absence of enduring peace and tranquility. That said, the marriage is not altogether without conflict.

“Patriotism is also key in advancing the whole-of- the-society approach, which harps on the need for all hands to be on deck to defeat the enemies of the state. As we all know, security is every ones business. It is hoped that the three days conference would be highly engaging.”

At the programme, which was organised by Zakclair Investment Limited, in collaboration with Defence Headquarters, ThisDay Group Features Editor, Ms. Chiemelie Ezeobi, was among the recipients of awards for her consideration, fairness, objectivity, accuracy and sensitivity in her reportage of conflict issues when she was defence and crime reporter.

Other recipients of awards were the Punch, Channels Television and the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

