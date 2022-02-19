2Baba, Annie Idibia, Star in Netflix’s First African Reality Series

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Mark your calendars and set those reminders for the 18th of March 2022 as Netflix will premiere its inaugural African reality show entitled ‘Young, Famous & African’. Unscripted and unapologetically African, the series promises to bring to viewers top-tier, best-in-class variety entertainment through the lens of some of their favourite A-list personalities from all over the African continent.

This glitzy seven-episode reality series follows a group of young, affluent, and famous A-list African celebrities from South Africa, West Africa and East Africa, this aspirational who’s who of music, media, fashion and Insta stars come together in JoBurg. All friends and connected, they are on a quest to find love, rekindle old flames, reboot struggling relationships as they continue to shine bright.

From rivalries, new friendships and romantic connections forming, to stories that made the headlines and the delicious tea being spilled, Africa’s stars will give you an intimate insider look into their glamorous lives as they navigate the City of Gold, Johannesburg, South Africa. ‘Young, Famous and African’ will feature Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia, and wife, Annie Macaulay-Idibia (Nigeria), Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), Naked DJ (South Africa).

Others are Nadia Nakai (South Africa), Swanky Jerry (Nigeria), Andile Ncube (Nigeria), and Kayleigh Schwark (South Africa). Recall that news confirming the show made headlines in 2021 with media personality Peace Hyde confirming that she will co-executive produce alongside Martin Asare Amankwa and Adelaide Joshua Hill.

Sharing her excitement about the reality show produced by Urban Brew Studios and co-creators and executive producers are Martin Asare Amankwa Hyde said: “This has been a labour of love that has finally become a reality. Growing up in the U.K. there were no glitzy and sexy images of Africa, all we saw were the stereotypical images that have been propelled in the media for years. ‘Young, Famous & African’ presents an Africa that is vibrant, beautiful, glossy and sexy to the world and we are super proud and excited for the world to see it.”

From the cast, Zari the Boss Lady (Uganda) said: “I’m so excited for people to see how much of ourselves we poured into this show, showcasing our true, authentic trials and tribulations. ‘Young, Famous & African’ will give our fans an insider look into our very entertaining, very busy lives”. ‘Young, Famous & African’ will be available globally at the same time to 214 million subscribers in over 190 countries on the 18th of March, 2022.

