Senate Mourns Ernest Shonekan, Wants FG to Immortalise Him

Observes a minute silence in his honour

Deji Elumoye, Sunday Aborisade and Gabriel Emameh in Abuja

The Senate on Tuesday mourned the former Head of Interim National Government (ING) of Nigeria, Chief Ernest Shonekan.

It also called on the federal government to immortalise the late seasoned businessman and boardroom guru.

This was sequel to the adoption of a motion entitled “Passage of Chief Ernest Shonekan”, moved by Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi.

The Red Chamber also resolved to send a delegation to condole with the Shonekan family and government and people of Ogun State.

Details later…

