N’Assembly Staff Protest Non-implementation of Minimum Wage

Udora Orizu

National Assembly workers, operating under the aegis of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), on Monday, embarked on a protest over the non-implementation of their minimum wage and other unpaid allowances.

The aggrieved workers, who occupied the National Assembly complex chanting songs of solidarity with various placards, condemned the action of the Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) for breaching the memorandum of understanding (MoU) entered into in 2021.

Some of the inscriptions read: “Pay us Our MOU” and “No Circular Supercedes an Act of National Assembly”, among others.

A copy of the resolution to embark on the protest dated January 6, 2022 and addressed to the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), showed that the association raised six fundamental breaches by the National Assembly management that triggered the protest.

The resolution, which was signed by the association’s Chairman, Sunday Sabiyi, and the Vice-Chairman, M.A. Liman, accused the NASC and National Assembly of deliberate contempt of their MoU which was agreed on April 2021, adding that: “There would be full implementation of the new National Minimum Wage Act, 2019, and the Revised Condition of Service.”

Addressing the workers after over an hour of chanting solidarity songs, the Chairman of PASAN, Sabiyi Sunday, said the executives of the association would be attending an emergency meeting called by the National Assembly Service Commission to address issues raised by the workers.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

