Market Place CITN Rolls out Plans for 40th Anniversary

By Omolabake Fasogbon

The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) has unveiled plans for its 40th anniversary, just as it reaffirmed its commitment to tax development.

President of the institute, Adesina Adedayo while addressing the press recently stressed the significance of the celebration, given the institute’s achievements and contributions to the growth and development of Nigeria’s economy in its four decades of existence

He recounted how CITN started in 1982 as the Association of Tax Administrators and Practitioners and later grew to become chartered which as a result earned it legal recognition to solely regulate taxation profession in Nigeria.

He said, “From that period till date, the institute has grown in leaps and bounds, hence the reason for this celebration of our great institute. Noteworthy is the continuous effort of our founding fathers in conceptualizing the birth of the institute, the sustenance of its vision and mission and most importantly, the governance structure that has been able to manage the challenges, success and succession in leadership.”

Adedayo specifically recognised the media in the growth tale of the institute, adding that their continued partnership and support would strengthen the institute focus in developing tax profession in the country.

The CITN boss enthused about the consistency of the institute with the ideals of the vision that founded it, especially in the area of training, development and certification of qualified and competent members.

He said, “CITN has ensured that it lived up to its duty to continually enlighten and educate the public and stakeholders alike both through members of the profession, district societies and the institute.

“We do this through advisory, involvement and participation in activities geared towards improving the legislative, administrative and policy frameworks of tax education, administration and practice. We make informed input to government’s fiscal and tax policy direction and also update our members on emerging tax policy and related issues”.

Earlier, while releasing the anniversary’s order of events, Chairman of CITN 40th Anniversary, Foluso Fasoto informed that the event would run from January 28, 2022 through February 5, 2022.

He said, “The event will commence with anniversary Jumaat Service at Alausa Central Mosque in Lagos and all other designated mosques in all the district societies nationwide and culminate with a dinner at Lagos Continental Hotels”

