Insecurity: Effects and Implications for Nigerian Women, Girls

Angela Nkwo

Security, equality, and elimination of violence against women top the agenda as about 350 women converged on Abuja for the 2nd WVL Nigeria Annual National Women’s conference.The conference with the theme, “Women, peace and society; perspective on inclusion, issues and progress” was an offshoot of the Women’s Voice and Leadership Nigeria project, and targeted civil society organisations promoting the rights of women across Nigeria.

It was funded by Global Affairs Canada and implemented by ActionAid Nigeria.Setting the agenda for the conference, the Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria, Ene Obi, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to fulfil his campaign promise to comply with the 35 per cent Affirmative Action as part of efforts to enhance the inclusion of women in the nation’s leadership.Obi said the conference was an opportunity for deeper reflection on gender perspective of the rising insecurity which threatens, not just our national unity, but our individual and collective peace.

She said: “We continue to see conflicts fought on women bodies. We have seen women used as weapons and targets of violence. The disproportionate impact of insecurity on women and girls including children cannot be ignored.” “We therefore, must act as fast as possible to stop this expanding insecurity in Nigeria. Acting requires Nigeria to operationalise, in all regions of the country, the provisions of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325, which enjoins all states to facilitate women’s participation and leadership in peace and security, and which Nigeria committed herself to.

“Acting requires Nigeria, not to be doing this in piece meal, but to be holistic in her response. This implies ensuring that all states are prepared to domesticate and implement the action plans.

“Therefore, the time to act is now. There is no better time than now to enthrone peace. And without women and girls sitting on the table and being part of the peace processes, there will be no advancement in peace and security in the nation.”

“ActionAid Nigeria is therefore, calling on all actors – state and non-state – to rethink our security architecture, and to ensure women’s inclusion in the peace processes so that this epidemic that is upon is eradicated,” Obi said.

In a keynote address to the gathering, the Acting High Commissioner of Canada in Nigeria, Kevin Tokar, argued that gender inequality and lack of respect for women’s rights account for growing levels of violence, conflict, and instability in Nigeria.

“I am sure all of you here today would agree that finding solutions to these problems will depend on Nigeria’s ability to involve more women in decision-making processes, whether in National or State Assemblies, in the policing and justice systems, in community-level peace building and governance, and in the highest levels of the business world.”

“So much progress has already been made, thanks to your collective efforts. Yet, we know that societal changes take time. But history has shown us time and time again that once the wheels start moving — and they undoubtedly have in Nigeria — they will not stop,” Tokar said.

In order to achieve gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls by 2030 in accordance with Sustainable Development Goal Five, precise circumstances of women and girls in conflict and post-conflict states must be addressed. Nigeria is one of the countries where the manifestations of violent conflicts and crimes have heightened the spate of insecurity. Women and girls have been at the receiving end of these crimes. To review the impact of insecurity as it affects Nigerian women within the past seven years, a study was commissioned in 12 Nigerian states namely Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Cross River, Ebonyi, Imo, Kaduna, Kebbi, Lagos, Niger, Ondo and Rivers State. The report of this study was presented at the conference for participants to digest and to articulate plans of action to protect women from violent crimes. The report found that Nigeria women and girls in conflict and post conflict situations “suffer from horrendous violence and abuse, and double deprivations that increase mortality rate and vulnerability to exploitation.”

The report further revealed that the outbreak and persistence of violent conflicts and crimes such as banditry, insurgency, militancy, herdsmen attacks, ritual killings and separatist agitations have negatively impacted on the security and wellbeing of women in varying ways. These include displacement, injury, death, loss of livelihood, psychological trauma and mental stress. Shockingly, both state and non-state actors were largely responsible for the violations of the rights of women. One of the key recommendations from the report is that government authorities, development partners, and civil society organisations should mainstream gender perspectives in conflict analyses and monitoring.Another recommendation is that civil society organisations and development partners should lobby government and traditional authorities to include more women in peace negotiation processes and agreements. Economically, there is an urgent need to empower women. This will improve their capacity and resilience to recover from insecurity and contribute to inclusive governance in post-conflict communities. One of the realities that came to light at the conference was that the future of women is in the hands of women themselves. Enough of waiting upon men to empower them. They are now determined to take the gauntlets and assert their rights. Among other decisions, the women agreed to embrace leadership and support one another in politics. They agreed that it was high time women stopped bemoaning their situation and started taking action by encouraging more women to register to vote and to mobilise support for women vying for political offices.

They said: “Women should always support women, avoid being judgmental and stop amplifying the weaknesses of women or yielding as tools to perpetrate violence against other women and girls.”

They called for more research on gender-based violence, inclusion of women and girls in peace processes to understand the context of issues and evolve lasting solutions. Included was the call to identify women living with disability and ensure their inclusion in peace, security, and empowerment activities.

Engagement with their male counterparts was not totally ruled out as they recognise the role of men in achieving gender equality. They also emphasised the need to strengthen engagement with the media, security agencies and involve more women in security and peace actions such as setting up community-based women security groups.

