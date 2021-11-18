Kebbi First Lady Seeks Traditional Rulers’ Support to Tackle Cervical Cancer

Ismail Adebayo in Birnin Kebbi

The wife of Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, has sought the support of traditional rulers in the country to tackle cervical cancer.

Bagudu, who is the founder of Medicaid Cancer Foundation, was at the palace of the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Muhammed Mera, yesterday where she joined other stakeholders to garner support for the elimination of cervical cancer, which she said claimed the lives of over 500,000 women annually.

She was at the palaces of the Emir of Zuru, Emir of Gwandu and Emir of Yauri earlier in the week.

While being received by the Emir of Argungu, she called for the royal fathers’ support to deal with cases of cervical cancer, which she said was the second most common cancer among women in Nigeria.

The first lady, who is also a board member of the Union for International Cancer Control, and the chairperson of First Ladies Against Cancer, said with the declaration of WHO’s global strategy to eliminate cervical cancer last year, with the ongoing awareness and support from traditional rulers, there is hope for the elimination of cervical cancer.

She said: “The irony about it is that despite its high statistics, its narrative can be changed. We can eliminate cervical cancer by simply following what WHO says. We can vaccinate 90 percent of our girls; do regular screening and early treatment.

“Some countries are already doing these; I hope Nigeria will be one of these countries by providing screening services, access to the HPV vaccine and giving early treatment.”

Bagudu urged women to maintain regular visit to hospitals to seek medical care instead of traditional or cultural treatment. She also called on parents, husbands and the civil society organisations to support the campaign against the ailment.

The first lady commended the royal fathers for their support and for mobilising the people of their emirate for the awareness campaign in order to eliminate cervical cancer.

In his remarks, the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Mera, assured the wife of the governor the traditional rulers’ commitment towards eliminating cervical cancer among women in the North and Nigeria as a whole. Earlier, the state Commissioner for Health, Jafar Muhammad, said the awareness campaign was to educate the public on cancer. He announced a plan by the state government in collaboration with WHO, CHAI and MedicAid cancer foundation, to conduct breast and cervical cancer screening for over 5,000 women in the state.

