Classroom Fire: Buhari Commiserates with Niger President over Death of 25 School Children

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with his Niger Republic counterpart, Mohammed Bazoum, over the death of 25 school children, aged five and six years, during a classroom fire outbreak in the Maradi Region of the country.

In a release issued on Wednesday by the Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu,

the president, who arrived Paris, France on Tuesday for a four-day official visit,

said: “I’m greatly shocked and deeply touched by this tragedy that took the lives of these school children.

“The death of these children in these circumstances is particularly moving. My heart and prayers go out to the government and the people of Niger Republic as well as the grieving parents of these innocent children.”

