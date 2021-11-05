Kebbi is Heartbeat of APC, Says Senate President

Ismail Adebayo in Birnin Kebbi

The Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, has described Kebbi State as the heartbeat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nigeria.

The Senate president, while extolling what he called the formidable achievements of the state Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, during a courtesy visit to the governor at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi, said Kebbi is a strong state with powerful politicians such as the governor, who is the chairman of APC Governors’ Forum; Senate leader, Minister of Justice and many other prominent sons and daughters of the state in the APC government.

He said: “This is the base of APC, and we will continue to be united with the solid team of senators from the state, and with this, we will continue to render unblemished service to the people of the state and the country.”

The Senate president added that they would continue to look on to the state for guidance and direction as far as the political and democratic equilibrium in the country is concerned.

While acknowledging what he called the sterling qualities of the state governor, he said: “You have been a very good chairman of the Progressive Governor’s Forum.”

Lawan said the extant unity of the ninth National Assembly in general with the executive and other arms of government was a good omen for the country’s progress and development.

According to him, “This is why many developmental projects are dotting the entire country, with 100 percent capital budget performance recorded in 2020 for the first time in the history of Nigeria.”

He, however, stressed the need for political leaders to work towards uniting the country as agents of unity.

Lawan stated that his visit to the state was a home coming, even as the Emir of Argungu bestowed on him the revered traditional title of ‘Ganuwan Kabbi’.

He said: “We have come for one major thing-the Emir of Argungu will be celebrating his 25th anniversary on Friday-and we are here to be part of the celebration.”

Earlier, while welcoming Lawan, Bagudu said the people of the state were very proud of their association with him and other members of the National Assembly from the state.

The governor also extolled the achievements of the Senate president, as well as the various legislations that had helped to bring developments in Kebbi State and Nigeria in general.

He cited the establishment of the Federal University of Agriculture in Zuru and the Federal College of Agriculture in Illo areas of the state, as some of the developments.

Bagudu said the state remains solely an APC state despite some occasional hiccups, which he said was normal in democracy.

