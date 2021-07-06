NDPHC Commences Work on 15km Power Supply Line in Osun

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) Limited has flagged off the construction of a new 15-kilometres 33kV line from Ile-Ife transmission substation to Garage-Olode Town, Ife South local government of Osun State.

A statement by the Head, Communication & Public Relations of the company, Olufunke Nwankwo, explained that the project when completed, will restore power supply to the area which has been without electricity supply for over 10 years.

During the official flag-off, which was done by the Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, the Executive Director, Networks, NDPHC, Mr. IfeOluwa Oyedele, said the distribution intervention project also included the rehabilitation of the Ifetedo u line.

Oyedele stated that the project would see the ‘dualisation’ of 3km of 33KVA line from Mayfair roundabout to Modakeke, adding that eight units of the 300 KVA and an additional eight units of the 500KVA distribution transformers will be supplied and installed in the community.

He described the flag-off of the project construction as historic, saying it marked, “the commencement of the construction of a project that is conceived and will be implemented to improve lives and economic activities in Garage-Olode Town in Osun State”.

He added: “Following the intervention of the governor of Osun State, we at NDPHC, in keeping with our mandate to improve electricity infrastructure in Nigeria visited Garage-Olode Community for location inspection and discovered that the community electricity supply is being fed from old Akure Transmission Substation which has been dilapidated for a very long time”.

“In scoping this project, we engaged with IBEDC and we have been assured that the intervention of NDPHC in the improvement of electricity infrastructure in this community will align with their proposed infrastructure upgrade in the community and the entire state.

“With this intervention, there will be great improvement in the condition of living of the people, socio-economic activities, commerce and industry and general wellbeing in the community,” he stated.

In his comments, Oyetola praised the people of the area for their patience in the past 10 years without electricity supply.

“For me, today is a day of joy as history is being made. I am elated that we have now brought to an end the tortuous journey that left you, our dear people, in darkness for over 10 years”, he stated.

Oyetola thanked NDPHC for executing the project noting that “through this project, power supply will be restored to Ife South West LCDA, thus ending the unpalatable decade of power outage”.

He added that the power intervention efforts will also help to power towns and villages such as Iyanfoworogi, Aye Coker, Aye-Oba, Wanikin Eleja, Egbejoda, Idi Obi and Ali Ahanran in this first phase, and when completed, the project will cover the entire Ife South Local Government and the LCDA.

