Ibom Air Commences Flights to Port Harcourt

Okon Bassey

The Akwa Ibom State-owned airline, Ibom Air, has commenced scheduled daily flights to Port-Harcourt from Lagos and Abuja.

A statement issued by the Chief Operating Officer of Ibom Air, Mr. George Uriesi, said the scheduled flights commenced from July 5, 2021.

The statement said the launch of the Port-Harcourt flights from Lagos and Abuja is part of their ongoing expansion programme.

Port Harcourt route would bring to six the total number of destinations covered in the country in addition to Uyo, Lagos, Abuja, Calabar and Enugu.

“Our aim is to be able to offer our promise of schedule reliability, on-time departures, and excellent service to a wider pool of domestic travelers across the country.

“We want to take this opportunity to assure our passengers that safety and customer satisfaction will remain at the centre of Ibom Air’s operations, and we will continue to work hard to meet and exceed your expectations so that you continue to see us as your airline of first choice,” the statement noted.

