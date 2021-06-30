Kidnapped District Head Of Zungeru in Niger Regains Freedom

…One abducted Islamiyya school girl escapes from captivity

….Laleye Dipo i

The District Head of Zungeru in the Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger State, Mr. Alamu Mustapha Madaki and his two wives have regained their freedom after being kidnapped on June 6.

Meanwhile, a girl that was kidnapped from Islamiyya School has escaped.

Madaki was released by his abductors on Sunday night but was seen in Zungeru town on Monday.

His release came almost two weeks after his two wives Habiba and Aisha were released by the bandits who collected N5million ransom and two Bajaj Motorcycles worth almost N2 million.

A highly reliable source, who did not want to be named, told THISDAY that the relations of the freed district head must have paid N10million ransom demanded by the bandits before he was released.

THISDAY learnt that Madaki has been taken to a private hospital in Abuja for medical treatment.

It was also learnt from impeccable source that Ms. Zaynab Salle Boka, one of those abducted from Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School in Tegina, has escaped from her captors on Monday.

Boka, according to the source, escaped to Pandogari town where she was seen by an Okada rider who took her to the village head of Allawa, Mr. Umaru.

It was learnt that Umaru handed her over to the Chairman of Rafi Local Government Area, Mr. Ismaila Modibo.

“Zaynab is undergoing medical treatment and profiling before she will be handed over to her parents. She is in the hospital somewhere around Tegina,” the source said.

Not less than 156 pupils of the Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School were reportedly abducted along with some adults in the town over a month ago.

Fifteen of the adults have also escaped from their captives and reunited with their families.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

