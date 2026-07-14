FG, GIZ Reaffirm Partnership to Advance Housing, Urban Devt

The federal government and the German Agency for International Development (GIZ) have committed to forging stronger partnerships to accelerate the delivery of affordable housing, sustainable urban development and inclusive communities across Nigeria.

This was the key outcome of the meeting of the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Rabe Darma, with the GIZ team led by Dr. Karin Jansen, where the minister described GIZ as a long-standing and trusted development partner.

“We need to partner with you to actualise our mandate… We believe that working closely with GIZ will strengthen our capacity to provide affordable housing, promote sustainable urban development and improve the quality of life for Nigerians,” he stated.

The minister noted that although different statistics exist regarding Nigeria’s housing deficit, the need for decent and affordable housing remains enormous, with millions of Nigerians still without access to adequate shelter.

According to him, the ministry is determined to ensure that ordinary Nigerians have access to decent homes in line with the federal government housing programme.

“Our vision is to build houses that ordinary Nigerians can afford and proudly call home. Housing is not merely about providing shelter; it is about restoring dignity, promoting social inclusion and stimulating economic growth. With partners like GIZ, we are confident that we can make this vision a reality,” he said.

Providing updates on the Ministry’s ongoing housing programmes, the minister disclosed that the government has set a target of delivering 20,000 housing units yearly, adding that 15,000 units are already at various stages of completion across the country.