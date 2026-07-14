NEPL/Seplat JV Trains Host Community Vendors on Contracting

The NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL)/Seplat Energy Joint Venture has organised a sensitisation workshop for vendors and stakeholders in its Western Assets Host Community Development Trusts (HCDTs) to strengthen contracting capacity and promote transparency, accountability and compliance in procurement processes.

The one-day workshop, held in Sapele, Delta State, brought together members of the boards of trustees, management committees and advisory committees of the Akugbe, Ekugbe and Ethiope HCDTs, alongside representatives of NEPL, traditional rulers, company officials and other community stakeholders.

Speaking at the event, General Manager, Category Management, Asset Operations, Procurement and Nigerian Content at Seplat Energy, Mrs. Blessing Adagbasa, said the workshop was designed to reinforce approved contracting procedures while raising awareness of procurement risks, ethical standards and governance requirements.

According to her, participants were taken through the entire contracting cycle, including project planning and approvals, vendor registration, bidder selection, contract award and execution, project monitoring, payment approvals and measures for preventing fraud and managing conflicts of interest.

Representing NEPL, Lead Strategy and Planning, Community Relations, Mr. Olubukonla Oyegbami, described the workshop as a positive step towards strengthening governance within the host community trusts.