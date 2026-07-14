Dangote Offers N500,000 Reward to Curb Illegal Use of Company Trucks

Stories by Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Dangote Industries Limited has launched a whistleblower initiative offering a cash reward of N500,000 to members of the public who provide credible information leading to the arrest of individuals involved in the illegal use of its trucks or the recovery of unauthorised goods being transported in the vehicles.

In a statement, the company said the initiative was part of efforts to safeguard the integrity of its nationwide logistics operations and eliminate the activities of individuals using Dangote branded trucks for unauthorised commercial haulage.

The company explained that only approved products are permitted to be transported by trucks belonging to its various subsidiaries. According to the statement, Dangote Cement trucks are authorised to haul only cement, limestone, high grade gypsum, coal and clinker, while Dangote Sugar Refinery vehicles are restricted to sugar products.

Trucks operated by NASCON Allied Industries are designated for Dangote Salt and DanQ Seasoning products, Dangote Packaging trucks are meant for bags and packaging materials, Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals vehicles are authorised to transport polypropylene products, while Dangote Fertiliser Limited trucks are to haul urea fertiliser.

It warned that any Dangote truck found conveying unauthorised goods would be treated as being engaged in illegal haulage, adding that both the driver and the owner of the goods could face arrest, confiscation of the cargo and prosecution in accordance with the law.

“Anyone with verifiable information that leads to the arrest of persons involved in illegal haulage activities or the recovery of unauthorised goods transported on Dangote trucks will receive a cash reward of N500,000,” the company said.

To facilitate investigations, Dangote urged whistleblowers to provide details including the truck type, registration number, cab number, location, description of the goods, colour of the truck and, where possible, photographs of the vehicle and its cargo.