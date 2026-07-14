MURIC’S DEMAND ON EL-RUFAI’S BAIL

The intervention speaks to the imperative of preserving public confidence in the administration of justice, argues ABBAS ADELEKE

The foundation of every democratic society is not merely the existence of courts but the integrity of the judicial process. Once confidence in judicial proceedings begins to erode, whether through political interference, abuse of legal processes or the presentation of questionable evidence, the rule of law itself becomes imperilled.

This is why the recent intervention by the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) regarding the bail proceedings of former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, deserves careful attention. The organisation has consistently defended El-Rufai’s constitutional rights, including his entitlement to fair hearing, access to family members and appropriate medical care. Yet, in the same breath, it has insisted that every document tendered before the courts must satisfy the highest standards of authenticity and integrity.

That is a position that deserves commendation.

The strength of MURIC’s intervention lies precisely in its balance. Rather than approaching the matter from partisan or emotional considerations, it has demonstrated that defending fundamental rights does not require abandoning the principles of honesty and due process.

Indeed, the organisation’s message is straightforward: every Nigerian, regardless of political affiliation or public stature, deserves justice. But justice cannot be pursued through processes tainted by questions over the authenticity of documents placed before the court.

This principle is universal. Whether the individual standing trial is a former governor, an opposition figure, a serving public official or an ordinary citizen, the standard must remain exactly the same. No exceptions.

Reports surrounding El-Rufai’s recent bail application have generated public discussion after questions emerged over a medical report reportedly submitted in support of his application. According to public reports, the trial court took note of issues surrounding the document, while MURIC cited reports that the document had been disputed by the issuing institution. Those matters remain part of ongoing legal proceedings and should ultimately be resolved through the judicial process.

What is beyond dispute, however, is the broader principle. Courts rely on documents.

Judges make decisions based on evidence. Lawyers have a professional obligation to exercise due diligence regarding every document presented before the court. The credibility of the justice system depends upon it.

If litigants or their representatives knowingly or negligently present documents whose authenticity is legitimately questioned, public confidence in judicial institutions inevitably suffers.

This is precisely why MURIC’s intervention is important. The organisation did not prejudge the case. It did not call for El-Rufai’s conviction.

Neither did it withdraw its insistence that his constitutional rights must be respected.

Instead, it drew a clear distinction between defending an individual’s rights and defending every action taken in pursuit of those rights. That distinction reflects legal maturity.

Unfortunately, Nigeria’s political environment often encourages blind loyalty.

Supporters frequently defend political figures regardless of circumstances, while opponents condemn them irrespective of evidence. Such absolutist positions weaken democratic institutions. The rule of law requires something different. It demands consistency.

If Nigerians expect courts to reject questionable evidence in cases involving ordinary citizens, the same standard must apply when politically exposed persons appear before the bench.

Conversely, if citizens insist on fair hearing for political allies, they must equally defend the rights of political opponents. Justice cannot be selective.

MURIC has therefore demonstrated that civil society organisations perform their most valuable role when they remain faithful to principles rather than personalities.

Its statement underscores an important ethical obligation resting upon members of the legal profession.

Lawyers are officers of the court before they are advocates for their clients. Their primary responsibility extends beyond winning cases. It includes protecting the integrity of judicial proceedings.

This professional duty requires careful verification of every affidavit, medical report, financial record, expert opinion or documentary exhibit presented before the court.

Such diligence protects not only the client but also the justice system itself.

The Nigerian Bar Association has consistently emphasised professional ethics because public confidence in the legal profession depends largely upon lawyers’ commitment to honesty and candour.

Any perception that legal practitioners tolerate questionable documentation ultimately damages the credibility of the entire profession. Equally noteworthy is MURIC’s insistence that the judiciary continue to handle El-Rufai’s case impartially.

That call reinforces the organisation’s consistency. It is possible, and indeed necessary, to insist upon authentic evidence while simultaneously demanding that courts remain independent and free from political influence.

These positions are complementary, not contradictory. The integrity of evidence strengthens judicial independence. Judicial independence protects the integrity of justice. Both are indispensable.

The controversy also highlights a wider lesson for Nigeria’s public officials. Leadership carries responsibilities long after public office ends.

Former governors, ministers and senior public office holders remain influential figures whose conduct continues to shape public perceptions of governance and accountability.

Every legal proceeding involving such individuals inevitably attracts national attention.

Their actions therefore have implications extending far beyond their personal circumstances.

They should be particularly careful to ensure that every aspect of their engagement with the justice system reflects transparency and respect for due process.

Public trust is difficult to earn but remarkably easy to lose. Ultimately, this case should remind Nigerians that democracy is sustained not merely by elections but by institutions.

Strong institutions require credible courts. Credible courts require authentic evidence.

Authentic evidence requires responsible litigants and ethical legal practitioners. Each component reinforces the other.

This is why MURIC’s intervention should not be viewed through partisan lenses.

Its central message transcends the particulars of one case.

It speaks to the larger imperative of preserving public confidence in the administration of justice.

Every Nigerian has the constitutional right to seek bail. Every Nigerian deserves a fair hearing. Every Nigerian is entitled to legal representation.

But every Nigerian also bears the responsibility of ensuring that judicial processes are approached with honesty, professionalism and respect for the truth.

The courts are not political arenas. They are temples of justice. Their authority rests not on public sentiment but on evidence, law and integrity. When those values are protected, everyone benefits. When they are compromised, everyone loses.

MURIC is therefore right to remind all parties that while the pursuit of justice must remain vigorous, it must also remain principled. In a constitutional democracy governed by the rule of law, the integrity of the judicial process is not negotiable, it is the very foundation upon which justice stands.

Adeleke writes from Abuja