CHAMPION FOR INCLUSION AND GOOD GOVERNANCE

SEUN AWOGBENLE pays tribute to Damilola Sonayon James at 42

In case you missed it, the Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) recently announced sustainability professional, community organiser and advocate Princess Damilola Sonayon James as the running mate to its governorship candidate, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat.

When elected in February 2027, Sonayon James, at 42, would have shattered the glass ceiling as the youngest woman and first individual of Badagry extraction to rise to the highest level of governance in Lagos State. But beyond its symbolism, her ascension also bears with it a generational promise for young people and the underserved segments of our society that they are never forgotten and their time, too, shall come.

With a distinguished career in sustainability, business management, logistics, revenue, project management, youth development, political party administration and the benefit of excellent education earned in the United Kingdom and Nigeria, Sonayon James is coming into the role with real-world and tangible experience.

As one of those who have had the privilege to witness first-hand the incredible work she has put in for many years, there are many things I could say about her, but one thing that stands out is her unbeatable passion for public service leadership. And I should know this because we first met in the course of our work in youth development, where we traversed the length and breadth of Lagos State, building the capacity of young people and giving hope to people at the grassroots.

In those years, she has gone on to take on initiatives of her own, providing support, relief and empowerment for people through the Bolarinwa Seyon foundation as a tribute to her father’s legacy. She has often recounted how her late grandfather and father both combined to make the biggest impact on her life. From watching how her grandfather managed communal issues to the tutelage of her own father, her journey most certainly has prepared her for a time like this.

This is why her story is unique: that a young woman from Kweme, by purpose, consistency and prayers, is able to rise to the highest level of our politics and influence the policies that would lead us into the future. It is this sort of possibility that has made Lagos the theatre of dreams. Today, because of her, millions of young women and girls in Lagos and all over our country can dream again. A triumph for our nation’s push towards equal representation in governance, boardrooms and everywhere it matters.

She is coming to the ticket as a true daughter of Badagry, who is rooted in the foundational principles of the community, its people and its politics. As a young woman, she has applied herself to the rigour of party politics for close to two decades, organising, mobilising and rallying support for the APC in Lagos State; for this reason, she has instantly emerged as the face of inclusion within and outside of the party and a reminder that consistency and loyalty do not go unnoticed.

Watching her at close quarters for many years, she has remained a most unassuming, authentic and relatable individual – the Yoruba epitome of an omoluabi, who invests in others with her presence, time and good nature. I was especially blessed by her generosity when she moved the metaphorical mountain, including aborting an initial trip to the US to join in my graduation ceremonies in the United Kingdom at her own cost. She is one of the best of us.

In Sonayon James, I have no doubt in my mind that Lagos would be getting a deputy governor with vigour and vitality that would be valuable in our effort to get government closer to the people. And working with the governorship candidate Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, they can sustain the foundations of good governance and the template of development first set by the president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as governor of Lagos State.

As she marks her 42nd birthday, I am proud to celebrate her enduring impact and life of service. I wish her many happy returns in the service of mankind, helping our communities, and lifting our great people. May God continue to keep her in the service of Lagos, our good people and great nation.

Awogbenle, development economist and founder of Policraft, writes from the United Kingdom. He can be reached via seunawogbenle@gmail.com.