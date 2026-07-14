RISING CASES OF MOB JUSTICE 

Crime suspects should be given speedy trials

The Kaduna State Police Command last week arrested six suspects over the lynching of two travellers who were mistaken for kidnappers by a mob in Maraban Jos community in Igabi Local Government Area. The victims were reportedly riding on a new motorbike to visit their ailing uncle when some suspicious residents took them for thieves and raised an alarm. Despite the fact that some members of the mob reportedly recognised the two men, that did not stop the violent attacks that resulted in their death. The State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Muhammad, has described the incident as barbaric and unacceptable. But that is cold comfort to their families.

Unfortunately, the incident was the second mob killing in the same neighbourhood within two weeks, raising public anxiety and concerns over the culture of impunity and insecurity in the area. On 21 June, a mother of four, Malama Ummulkhairi Muhammad, was similarly beaten to death by a mob in Maraban Jos, based on a false accusation of child kidnapping. The agonising death which triggered a national outrage was worsened by the fact that the helpless woman thought she would be protected from harm’s way at the Maraban Jos Divisional Police headquarters. But the uncontrollable crowd reportedly overwhelmed the officers on duty, dragged Malala to the street and set her ablaze. The grieving husband of the Islamic teacher accused the police of handing over his wife to the crowd, an allegation the police have denied. Malama’s killing attracted the attention of Governor Uba Sani who visited the bereaved family and pledged support. The State authorities have also pledged to prosecute everyone involved and investigate the conduct of the police.

While we commiserate with the families of the deceased, mob justice is not a preserve of Kaduna State. It has become a disturbing national phenomenon. Across the country, many Nigerians are increasingly taking the law into their hands and delivering ‘instant’ and brutal justice without recourse to the law. Crowds have become judges, based on suspicions. Indeed, mere suspicion of offenses ranging from robbery, rape to witchcraft can lead to ‘death sentence’ without victims given any chance to defend themselves. What is most worrying is that a lot of times, innocent citizens are often the victims. But the frequency of mob killings demonstrates that we are teetering towards a lawless society, with all the frightening implications for peace and security.

The spike in cases of jungle justice raises some pertinent questions. Why are more people resorting to mob justice? Why is the public becoming increasingly impatient in following the dictates of the law? Indeed, why are they downplaying Nigeria’s criminal justice system which says that every suspect remains innocent until proven guilty by a competent court of law?

Even if we admit that jungle justice may not be peculiar to Nigeria, it is becoming increasingly rife. We therefore believe that the government should crack down on the perpetrators of such heinous acts to ensure that only the courts can give a guilty verdict and stipulate commensurate punishment. But we are also aware that the judiciary is part of the problem. Some criminal trials go on almost indefinitely such that victims are left with the notion that they can never secure justice. Even in cases that end in court, there are hardly diligent prosecutions such that many criminals walk away unpunished.

To redress the situation, there is an urgent need for critical stakeholders in the justice sector to investigate all the problem areas. The police and the courts must collaborate to ensure that crime suspects are given speedy trials at the end of which those found guilty should be punished according to law. This may aid in ending the barbaric regime of jungle justice.