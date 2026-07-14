  • Monday, 13th July, 2026

TCN Partners NSCDC to Tackle Vandalism in Katsina 

Business | 3 seconds ago

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) Katsina sub-region, has strengthened its collaboration with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Katsina state command to enhance the protection of transmission infrastructure and address the growing challenge of vandalism and Right-of-Way (RoW) encroachment.

The partnership was reinforced during a visit to the command led by the Assistant General Manager, Transmission, Usman Idris, a statement in Abuja by the TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, said.

Speaking during the visit, Idris commended the command for its prompt response to previous security concerns. He also briefed officers on recent incidents affecting transmission facilities within the sub-region, including the vandalism of Tower T-219 and Tower T-228 along the Katsina–Daura 132kV transmission line. 

The incident was discovered during a routine patrol recently and forms part of vandalism cases that are of great concern to TCN, he said.

He noted that such acts of sabotage threaten the integrity of the transmission network and jeopardise the stability of electricity supply, underscoring the need for sustained collaboration to protect critical national infrastructure.

Responding, the state commandant, Abbas Moriki, disclosed that investigations into the reported incidents had commenced. He assured TCN of the command’s continued support and pledged closer coordination to curb vandalism and RoW encroachment through proactive measures.

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