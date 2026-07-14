Levene Wants Credible Demand to Drive Nigeria’s Gas Sector 

Peter Uzoho

Group Managing Director of Levene Energies Limited, Nneka Arowolo, has stated that Nigeria will not attract the billions of dollars needed to develop gas infrastructure and accelerate supply to the domestic market unless government and industry stakeholders fix credible demand and credit risk, especially in the power sector.

Arowolo stated this while speaking on a panel at the 2026 NOG Energy Week in Abuja on realizing future gas economies, stressing that Nigeria’s problem was not gas supply but bankable demand and payment discipline.

She told the session that while gas aggregators should handle pooling demand, aggregating supply, managing credit risk and coordinating logistics, sequencing and prioritizing the tasks were critical.

She explained that industry conversations had already established that supply was not the issue, noting that Nigeria had abundant gas reserves and ranked among the top 10 globally.

She argued that supply had to be underpinned by credible demand, insisting that producers would not commit billions of dollars to build facilities to produce and process gas for domestic delivery obligations without assurance that there was a sustainable and reliable off-taker at the end of the pipeline.

The Levene Energies GMD maintained that credible demand was essential to ensure that gas would be taken and paid for, so that production would not be shut in due to the inability to evacuate it. She added that creditworthiness was equally critical and had to be prioritized.

Referencing the Decade of Gas target of 12 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) by 2030, with 8 bcf/d projected for the power market, she questioned whether the sector had resolved its liquidity problems and creditworthiness issues.