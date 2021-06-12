Leicester Shop for New Midfield Battler, Prepare for Possible Ndidi’s Exit

Leicester City are targeting Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma as a potential replacement for Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi.

Ndidi joined the Foxes from Genk in January 2017 and has been one of the team’s most trusted players since his arrival.

The 24-year-old is the glue that holds Leicester City’s play together, acting as a shield for the defence and breaking up the opposition attacking play.

Since arriving in 2017, no player has made more successful tackles than Ndidi in the Premier League. These performances have not gone unnoticed, and Leicester City are already looking at a replacement should he leave this summer.

According to Fabrice Hawkins via GFFN, the Foxes want to sign Bissouma, who is also a target for Arsenal, as a replacement for Nididi.

Brendan Rodgers men have already brought in Boubakary Soumaré, but he is not seen as a replacement for the Nigerian star.

However, any club hoping to sign the Nigerian player may need to cough out at least 60m euros following a rise in his value. Ndidi’s current contract with the Foxes runs until 2024.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers once described Ndidi as “irreplaceable” amidst increasing speculation that the Nigerian is a major transfer target.

The 24-year-old midfielder has been on Leicester’s books since 2017 and has established as one of, if not the best defensive midfielder in the Premier League.

He underlined this with a brilliant performance in the Foxes’ 3-1 home win over Liverpool in the Premier League, even providing an assist for the final goal of the match.

The Super Eagles player is a wanted man in the European summer transfer window, with rumours that the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea are keen on signing him.

This is not news to Leicester manager Rodgers, who says he is delighted to have Ndidi in his team but acknowledges that his quality will see him linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium.

“He’s one of the top players in world football. His quality in his football is improving all the time,” said the Northern Irish coach.

“He is irreplaceable for us. He’s fantastic for a young player. What is pleasing as a coach, is that he wants to learn. He will improve and get better. I’m so happy he plays in my team.”

The transfer market value of Ndidi has shot up to 60 Million Euros from 50 Million Euros, according to the latest update by transfermarkt.com

This new value has pushed the Leicester City star to among the Top 5 defensive midfielders in the world. He is now on par with Liverpool ace Fabinho.

Ndidi is even valued higher than N’Golo Kante of Chelsea, who is ranked seventh among defensive midfielders with a value of 55 Million Euros.

