Noskova Holds off Muchova’s Fightback to Win Maiden Grand Slam 

Linda Noskova sealed her maiden Grand Slam title as she became the third Czech women’s Wimbledon champion in four years with victory over compatriot Karolina Muchova yesterday – but only after overcoming a major wobble.

Noskova followed fellow Czech champions, Marketa Vondrousova in 2023 and Barbora Krejcikova in 2024 in lifting the Venus Rosewater Dish on Centre Court with a 6-2 5-7 6-3 success against Muchova – after regrouping from a second-set collapse.

At 21, Noskova became the youngest Wimbledon champion since her fellow Czech Petra Kvitova in 2011, sealing victory on her sixth Championship point.

“It feels incredible. All of these matches have been so tough physically and mentally, today especially. It’s never easy to get the last point,” Noskova said after collecting the trophy.

“Karo, you really made me work for it! I’m so glad I could play my first Grand Slam with you. We made history today.

“All our Czech fans at home will be proud of us, so no matter the result, it was a good day for both of us.”

Ninth seed Noskova looked set for an easy win as she led 6-2 -5-2 but had to ‌endure an astonishing fightback from Muchova before ⁠finally prevailing to claim her first Grand Slam title.

It was another former Czech champion, the late Jana Novotna, that came to mind when Noskova blew her lead in the second set and five match points to send the contest to a decider.

Novotna’s tears on the shoulder of the Duchess of Kent after she squandered an apparently decisive advantage against Steffi Graf in the 1993 final remains one of Wimbledon’s most famous moments.

Novotna had to wait until 1998 for her cathartic winning moment but somehow ‌Noskova banished the demons in her head as she regained control to forge 5-2 ahead in the third set.

The 29-year-old Muchova pulled one game back as the shadows crept ⁠across the court but when Noskova was asked to serve for the match for a second time, she made no mistake to claim her first Grand Slam title.

After bringing up another two ⁠match points, well over an hour after her first one, she banged down an unreturnable serve before collapsing to ⁠the court in relief as much as joy.

Kvitova, who won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014, was in attendance, as was the greatest Czech-born player of them all, Martina Navratilova – who won a record nine singles titles at the All England Club.