NBA Elections: A Reset for the Judiciary

Opeyemi Adamolekun

“There is no justiﬁcation for the existence of the judiciary, except in its existence for the defence of the citizen to put his vies across ith all potency, for him to vent his feelings and his success in the public for him to feel and breathe the air of freedom around him.” – Kayode Eso, JSC

A caveat: I’m not a lawyer, so I am not voting in the upcoming Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Elections.

I understand that a while ago, a senior lawyer at the bar and a junior lawyer were contesting for the NBA presidency. They belonged to an association, and the association intervened. In a closed-door meeting, they decided who would run, and the other would step down and run in the next election with their full support. In the process, zoning became a part of the NBA system. Some lawyers have argued that, as a professional body, the NBA should not toe the line of politics with zoning, but sadly, our pedestrian politics has permeated every facet of society, including the intellectual sphere. One of my favourite female lawyers ran a few years ago, and even though she got widespread support, she lost due to some “technical glitches” that might really have been rooted in zoning.

This year, the NBA presidency is zoned to the South-west. There are three candidates, all Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN): Lateef Akangbe, Olumuyiwa Akinbor0, and Oyinkansola Badejo-Okunsanya.

“Egbe Amofin O’Odua is the premier association of Yoruba lawyers in Nigeria. Founded decades ago by legal luminaries including Chief Kehinde Sofola (deceased), Chief Fayoko (deceased), and Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN. We unite lawyers of Yoruba extraction called to the Nigerian Bar and enrolled in the Supreme Court of Nigeria.” (culled from their website) Why we still need groupings by ethnicity, region and religion in 2026 is a topic for another piece. Egbe Amofin, in its infinite wisdom, decided that THEY would decide who should be the next leader of the bar, a “Selectorate” of sorts. How is this different from how our politicians behave? Egbe Amofin chose Olumuyiwa Akinboro and wrote to the NBA that the presidency, since zoned to the south-west, would be uncontested. Oyinkan Badejo-Okunsanya did not say she was stepping down, and she spoke up quickly. The NBA, in line with its constitution, said that unless the other candidates formally step down, there would be a contest, and Egbe Amofin has no locus.

Unfortunately, Egbe Amofin, understanding Nigeria’s judicial system, decided to “Go to court!” They filed an application at the Oyo High Court, sitting in Ibadan, for an “ex parte interim injunction restraining the NBA, its officers, organs, committees, agents, and anyone acting on their behalf from recognising or processing the nomination of any candidate other than the consensus candidate presented by Egbe Amofin O’odua.” The judge, Justice Y.S. Adekunle, granted the request on February 24, 2026.

In a bid to resolve the matter, the Attorney General of the Federation was involved in a mediation and issued a directive to suspend the elections and dissolve the NBA Electoral Committee, among other matters. The response from the NBA President was swift. In a memo dated July 7th titled “Only the National Executive Council of the NBA Can Direct the Postponement of the 2026 NBA National Oﬃcers’ Election,” Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, reminded the AGF who had locus on NBA elections.

There are other cases filed in connection with this matter, but I’ll leave it to the lawyers to produce that timeline. What I find fascinating is that the “Egbe Amofin O’odua is seeking declarations aﬃrming its sole right to present a presidential candidate from the Western Zone, compelling compliance with the zoning arrangement in the NBA Constitution, recognition of its candidate, and restraining the NBA from accepting or recognising any other candidate.” On what grounds? When the matter was called on March 10, seven SANs appeared for Egbe Amofin – Ali Kazeem, Yomi Alliyu, Isiaka Olagunju, Murtala AbuldRashid, Kazeem Gbadamosi, Mutalubi Adebayo and Tunji Ogunrinde. How are lawyers advancing a case to nullify the freedom of association that our Constitution protects?

The elections are on Saturday, July 18. I invite all lawyers to take this opportunity to demonstrate the kind of leadership we want to see in Nigeria. As we go into an election season, the judiciary is critical to ensuring that our votes, the voice of the people, are what truly determine the winner of our elections. We can’t point fingers at inept and corrupt politicians while we watch the third arm of government and those who are the custodians of the rule of law be available to the highest bidder. The Nigeria we want is a decision, especially the decision of its elite. And after four years (maybe more) studying law, one year in law school, being called to the bar, and one or 63 years post-call, you should certainly consider yourself one of Nigeria’s elite.

Again, I’m not a lawyer.

• Adamolekun is an active citizen.