Nasarawa Amazons, El-Kanemi Warriors Win 2026 Federation Cup

Debutants Heartland Queens and Ikorodu City gave their very best but eventually fell to the firepower of the old guard as El-Kanemi Warriors and Nasarawa Amazons lifted the men’s and women’s trophies of this year’s President Federation Cup competition in Asaba yesterday.

Following a scoreless first half, the Queens, who sent packing more illustrious FC Robo Queens of Lagos in the semi finals, shot into the lead early in the second half at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, through Chizoba Johnson, but Coach Christopher Danjuma’s charges from Lafia levelled later on through Judith Adaobi, to send the contest into a penalty shootout.

The Amazons prevailed 6-5 after the shootout went into sudden death.

In the men’s final, Muktari Ismail converted a first-half penalty to hand the trophy to El-Kanemi Warriors, with the Maiduguri boys refusing to budge despite spirited efforts by Ikorodu City in the second half.

El-Kanemi Warriors thus picked the ticket to represent Nigeria in the CAF Confederation Cup, alongside Shooting Stars of Ibadan who had earlier finished third in the Nigeria Premier Football League.