Klopp to Replace Nagelsmann as Germany Coach

Red Bull head of global football, Jurgen Klopp has reached an agreement in principle to become the new head coach of Germany’s men’s national team.

The former Liverpool boss met senior German football association (DFB) officials in New York yesterday.

While the DFB said more talks were planned next week and an agreement with Red Bull, where Klopp has been head of global football since January 2025, is still to be reached, it is now just a matter of time before Klopp replaces Julian Nagelsmann, who resigned following the team’s early World Cup exit. “DFB president, Bernd Neuendorf and DFB vice-president Hans-Joachim Watzke held their first in-depth talks with Jurgen Klopp in New York regarding his potential appointment as national team coach,” said the DFB in a statement.

“During the constructive exchange, an agreement was reached on the key points of a potential contract. Talks will continue next week.

“Both sides are confident that the negotiations – subject to an agreement with Klopp’s current employer, Red Bull – can ultimately be successfully concluded.”

It is expected Klopp will agree a four-year contract for what will be his first coaching job since ending his nine-year tenure at Liverpool in the summer of 2024 and his first in international football.

Jlopp has been working as a pundit for German television at the World Cup.

He has repeatedly been linked with a return to club management, most notably with Real Madrid in March, which he said was “all nonsense”.