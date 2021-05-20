Malami Forecloses Return of £4.2m Recovered Loot to Delta

To challenge Lagos anti-graft law

By Emma Okonji

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) yesterday foreclosed the return of the £4.2million recovered from the associates of the former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, to the state’s coffers.

Malami had on Tuesday confirmed the receipt of the sum of £4,214,017.66 from the United Kingdom (UK).

Delta State Government and the people of the state have been clamouring that the funds be given to them since it was stolen from the state.

Alternatively, they requested that the recovered loot be expended on projects in the state that would be of benefit to the people.

But speaking last night on a live TV programme, Malami argued that the federal government did not have the exclusive powers to revisit the agreement it signed with the United Kingdom.

He acknowledged receiving the request of the Delta State government but added that the recovery was based on a mutual agreement signed with the UK, which Nigeria cannot change.

Malami said the federal government cannot return the money to Delta without recourse to the UK.

“Agreement has been signed and sealed and it is difficult to bring a new consideration after the whole process has been consummated. It was a product of negotiation. Nigeria does not have the exclusive right to revisit the issue,” he said.

When asked why the UK must be involved in the decision involving money that belongs to Nigeria, he asked “why must a Nigerian consider the UK as a destination for looted asset? If the asset was not looted to UK, UK would not have had a say,” he added.

Malami also promised to challenge the Lagos State anti-graft law.

The minister said that when state laws conflict with the constitution, the constitution will override such laws.

