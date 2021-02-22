FG Begins Replacement of Maiduguri Power Facilities Destroyed by Insurgents

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The federal government has begun the replacement of electricity supply equipment destroyed by insurgents in Maiduguri, Borno State, on January 17, 2021.

Maiduguri and the surrounding communities were thrown into total darkness after suspected members of the Boko Haram sect attacked an electricity tower supplying power to the city and disconnecting it from the national grid.

It was the second time in three months that the outlawed sect would be attacking the power transmission line to Maiduguri, the state capital.

Specifically, the 330kV transmission line between Maiduguri and Damaturu was affected by the attack while the Damboa – Maiduguri 132kV transmission line was equally disconnected from the grid.

However, a statement issued yesterday by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), noted that with the support of the Borno State Government, all the needed resources have been mobilised to the area to ensure quick restoration of electricity supply.

General Manager, Public Affairs of the TCN, Mrs. Ndidi Mbah, disclosed yesterday that TCN’s tension towers T159, T160, and T161 of 330kV Damaturu-Maiduguri Transmission Line in the north-east were affected, stressing that the TCN has completed new foundation of Tower T159 and has equally procured all the necessary parts and materials for the replacement of the other two damaged towers.

She quoted the Acting Managing Director of TCN, Mr. Sule Abdulaziz, who visited the Maiduguri work centre for an on-the-spot inspection of the equipment and ongoing fabrication work of the tower parts, as pledging that the restoration of power would be completed soon.

Abdulaziz assured that since all the necessary equipment, materials and workforce were already on the ground and fabrication work was ongoing, the proper reconstruction work would commence thereafter.

“The tower foundation has been completed. This means that electricity supply would be restored as quickly as possible on completion of the tower erection work,” he promised.

He explained that while the damaged towers’ reconstruction is ongoing, TCN is also temporarily constructing a by-pass line for temporary diversion of the line which would more readily ensure supply to the affected areas before the main tower structures are completed.

“I want to apologise on behalf of the TCN over what happened in Maiduguri and the north-east as a whole. We understand the urgent need for power supply, especially on this axis at this time. I want to assure you that the TCN is committed to doing all that is possible to make sure that the power supply is restored as quickly as possible.

“All the materials you see here will be installed very quickly, you can see all the materials, the conductors, composite insulators, channel irons and you can see our workforce at work already, fabricating the parts.

“Everybody is working, and they have been working every day, Saturday and Sunday inclusive. This is because we are bent on ensuring that light is restored as soon as possible in Maiduguri and environs,” he said.

Speaking on the transmission line in the Damboa axis, Abdulaziz said that the “reconductoring” of the Damboa – Maidugiri transmission line has been procured and work would soon start on the project, stressing that when completed, the line will serve as a second source of power supply to Maiduguri and environs.

Also speaking, Governor Babagana Zulum, who was represented by the Borno State Commissioner for Housing and Energy, Mr. Yuguda Vungas, assured that the government would provide the necessary support and security for the work to be accomplished very quickly.

He said: “The efforts of the state government is to provide the necessary support and equipment for the transmission company of Nigeria to reconnect the state to the national grid for its citizenry to have regular supply of electricity.”

At the event which was also attended by the Managing Director of Yola Electricity Distribution Company, Mr. Baba Mustapha, the governor promised to ensure that security is provided for human safety and the movement of materials throughout the duration of the repairs.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

